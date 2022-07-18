This US Restaurant Chain Is Charging An Inflation Fee To Customers' Receipts
The fee is temporary instead of raising their menu prices. 💸🍝
When you go to restaurants in the U.S., you might want to take a closer look at your bill. Inflation has been so high that eateries are now tacking on an inflation fee to customers' checks.
Romano's Macaroni Grill is adding a $2 charge to help offset the extreme wages these dining areas are having to pay to "operate at a high level."
This statement by the company infers that they are taking on a better option. They believe the inflation rate will soon subside, so instead of raising their menu prices, they added a temporary fee.
"This fee helps us partially offset the operational cost increases and maintain the standards that our guests have come to expect. Please note that this fee is in no way affiliated with a service tip," the statement reads.
The statement goes on to say that it is a completely lawful thing for them to have a surcharge.
A screenshot of the statement on Romano's website.Romano's Macaroni Grill
Bloomberg reported that "the consumer price index rose 9.1% from a year earlier in a broad-based advance, the largest gain since the end of 1981."
The article continues to say that food costs were among the highest affected items, something Macaroni Grill has obviously factored into their budget.
These restaurants aren't just battling with food costs, but also accelerated labor and transaction fees when using a credit card.
The Italian restaurant has several locations all across America, and you can find their statement in the fine print at the bottom of their website, where it reads "temporary fee."
You also have the option to provide the company with feedback by contacting them at the link provided in their statement.
