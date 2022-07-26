A Woman From The UK Is Viral For Rating US Restaurant Chains & In-N-Out Fans Are Upset
A U.K. content creator visited the U.S.A. and ate her way through staple restaurant chains across the nation. She made a TikTok rating each place she tried and one fast food chain didn't get the love its foodie fans hoped!
From Olive Garden breadsticks to Panda Express orange chicken, Americans all across the nation can just taste the flavors coming through their phone screens.
So, of course, over 705,000 people were interested to see what someone overseas might think of these cuisines...except, those who are obsessed with In-N-Out might have wished she kept her ratings a secret.
"Okay, this is where my ratings start to decline a bit. In-N-Out Burger, quite frankly, the burger itself was mid," she said.
She gave the eatery praise as her meal was around $4, but she was not happy with their fries, or, as she calls them, "chips."
"Guys, those chips are an absolute abomination. They are the worst chips I've ever eaten in my life. We like ate one each and then had to chuck them in the bin. Like, genuinely, they tasted like cardboard. So, that ruined the entire experience," she said.
The creator gave it a 3.5/10, and a lot of the American audience couldn't believe it!
Someone who viewed the article that goes by the name of Liz Lovery commented, "The fact that Olive Garden got a 10 and In-n-Out got a 3.5… lol WHAT 🤯".
Another user described the In-N-Out fries as a delicacy and that they "grow on you", while someone else was in shock she liked Panda Express over the burger chain.
The one place that consistently got great feedback was the Olive Garden. While many people found it humorous that she liked it so much, they had to agree that the breadsticks are what makes that place the thriving chain it is today.
So many people loved her content, she made two more videos rating even more places.