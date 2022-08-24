More from Narcity
Comments 💬
Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.
In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.
Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.
First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.
Loading...
A TikToker Called Out The Big Ice Cube In Her $18 Cocktail & It Backfired On Her So Fast
"This was highway robbery!"
Screenshots from the TikTok video.
If you’ve gone out for drinks recently, you know that dropping $18 on a cocktail that’s mostly made of ice is pretty standard.
However, that’s not how TikToker Mabel Martinez felt when her server dropped off her drink with a king ice cube in it, so she turned to social media and put the restaurant on blast.
“This restaurant expected me to pay $18 for a block of ice,” wrote Martinez over top of her video.
“The waiter was super nice, and he ended up giving us a full glass,” Martinez continued in her video caption. “But this was highway robbery! Not okay! Full review coming soon!”
Martinez regularly reviews New York City restaurants on her TikTok, but her cocktail review of Hidden Leaf didn't turn out the way she expected.
TikTok users absolutely dragged her in the comments, with many refusing to give her any room for her big ice cube issue.
One commenter asked: “Damn… you never been out before, huh?”
"Tell us its your 21st birthday without telling us its your 21st birthday," said a second person.
“Sweetie, you’re paying for the 1.5 oz of liquor,” wrote another.
“Yes, that’s how a cocktail is made,” added yet another critic.
Yikes.
Most of the comments called Martinez out for not knowing the basics of how a cocktail is made, which includes putting a big ice cube in the glass to fill it up.
“Comment section isn’t going the way you thought it would,” reads one comment.
One helpful person explained that “you get the same amount of alcohol regardless of the ice” and that other drinks have extra ingredients, making them look fuller.
“I feel like every month; people are discovering cocktails are only 1.5 or 2oz of liquor. The norm across the industry,” wrote another comment.
So the next time your drink comes with a giant ice cube in it, just remember: you're getting the alcohol you paid for, and the ice is just for show!