A TikToker Discovered That Her Airbnb Window Opened Into An Actual Restaurant & Literally WTF
The room appeared to have a skyline view in the listing. 😬
Getting a good view in NYC is no easy task, but nothing can prepare you for what this TikToker got in the big apple; a window that opens out into a hustling and bustling restaurant.
TikTok user @desireerosebaker took to the app to post a video about her Airbnb experience in New York City, which has now amassed 9.3 million views.
Although the space originally seemed pretty normal, when she opened her curtains she discovered an actual restaurant on the other side!
One would think that maybe she was aware of the situation before booking the room, but it turns out the images on the listing showed an entirely different view.
It seemed like she would be looking out at the New York City skyline in pictures, but what she got was far from it.
@desireerosebaker
HOW IS THIS LEGAL you literally can not make this up. I can open the window and touch their table
The video starts with the TikToker saying, "I'm in New York City right now at my Airbnb. These are the pictures from online. Two beds, nice view, [...] in a good location. I roll up the shades, and there's no buildings. We're in a restaurant."
She then proceeds to show everyone her view and pulls aside the shade, revealing a couple on what seems to be a date, enjoying their meal at an actual resto.
"That's a restaurant, that's two people eating dinner," the TikToker confirms.
Baker made a series of videos about the Airbnb and even opened the window while people were eating at the restaurant.
"We figured out that it's a one-way mirror, so they can't see us," she said.
In another clip, she ventures out of her room and decides to go and check out the restaurant and see how it looks from the other side.
You would have no idea that there was a window that looked into a person's room from the restaurant if it weren't for her videos!
@desireerosebaker
Now back to my side and rating peoples conversations
The restaurant staff even gave Baker a shot for her and her friend to take in their room and once they were done, they opened the window and dropped off their glasses on the restaurant table.
People in the comment section were curious about whether she got a refund for the stay, given how deceiving the images on the listing were.
Unfortunately, even though Baker reached out to the host and explained the situation, she did not get any money back.
However, the TikTok video managed to reach Airbnb. A representative from the company reached out to Baker and offered her the choice of an Airbnb coupon or a discount on part of her stay at the listing as a cash refund.