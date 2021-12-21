A TikToker Shares Her Airbnb Host's 'Controlling Quirks' & Even Has Rules For The Shower
SO MANY RULES!
It's not unheard of for Airbnb hosts to have a long list of rules for guests to follow, but it's not often that you come across a host with rules on what direction to move your shower curtain.
A TikToker took to the app to expose her recent Airbnb experience in which the host had rules for literally every little thing, including which cups to drink from.
The video starts with the TikToker whose username is @authentiffany, saying that her "most recent Airbnb host had a few controlling quirks."
@authentiffany_
Respect the home, Tiktok about it later #fyp #airbnb #funny #controlissues #foryou #toomuchsauce #lol #airbnbhost
Before even walking in, the host had left a card with a list of rules and guidelines on what to do when you first arrive. The list had the usual rules like no smoking and hours when guests are allowed.
"Next is the amount of information that is given just every moment after that, in every way possible, in every part of the room", said the TikToker.
The Airbnb host had left notes on every detail, inlacing how to use the vents and the storage boxes.
However, the most helpful information left behind by the host has to be the drawn-out and thoroughly explained manual on how to use the TV remote, which honestly most people would not be complaining to receive.
A commenter even wrote: "I want someone to make a TV Remote diagram for me to use in my own home."
The TikToker goes on to share that her top moment was when the host saw her using a cup to drink water from, which was apparently the wrong cup and instead was meant for holding her toothbrush.
A caption on the video read: "She goes "I should put a label on the glasses now" when she realized my significant error."
Another rule was that you weren't allowed to move the shower curtain from left to right; it had to be right to left.
The TikToker ended the video by poking fun at the situation and said, "hope I slept here correctly!"
The commenters had a lot to say about the situation, with one bringing up a question that came up in many people's minds which was that "how did they "see" you drinking from the wrong cup?"
Some commenters even questioned whether the Airbnb had hidden cameras.
Another person commented that "the next guest will have a sign that says do not record tik toks during your stay 🤣"