Someone In BC Says They Were Threatened By An Airbnb Host After Leaving A 4/5 Review
Airbnb has suspended the host.
A University of British Columbia (UBC) Assistant Professor says she was threatened by an Airbnb host, who told her she had 48 hours to take down her review before "the fun begins." What's more? It was a 4/5 star review!
On June 18, Dr. Alex Moore posted screenshots of the "threatening text" on Twitter and said that she was in touch with both Airbnb and the Vancouver police regarding her experience. Airbnb confirmed to Narcity that the host and the listing have been taken off the site following an investigation of the matter.
In a series of tweets, Moore tagged Airbnb while posting screengrabs of the host's message. It said: "I have your picture, your name, and your number. You have 48 hours to remove your review or I'm hiring a private investigator to obtain your address and then the fun begins."
In the interest of my own personal safety as well as public safety, @Airbnb@AirbnbHelp: Can you explain to me and everyone else why the host who sent me this message is still active on your platform? This person is clearly a threat and should not be allowed to host guests. pic.twitter.com/JJHA1mRwLQ
— Dr. Alex Moore (@Dr_AlexM) June 18, 2022
Moore added in another tweet that their review was a rating of 4/5, accompanied by a positive message. However, Moore noted that the review brought the host's average rating down from a 5 to a 4.95.
Another tweet contained screenshots from the host's Airbnb listing in Vancouver.
Moore also said that she has approached the Vancouver Police Department about the incident.
I have already contacted local authorities, but beyond protecting myself, @Airbnb@AirbnbHelp has an obligation to the public to act. Their listing is still active as of this posting and should be taken down immediately. pic.twitter.com/YVzhvj9oNh
— Dr. Alex Moore (@Dr_AlexM) June 18, 2022
Narcity reached out to the Vancouver Police Department for comment but did not hear back before this story went to press.
In a "final update" on June 20, Moore confirmed that Airbnb had removed the host and the listing for violating their "policies on bullying and harassment."
In an email to Narcity, Airbnb verified that they had suspended the host during the investigation of the incident. And now, the company has "removed the host and his listing entirely from Airbnb," in accordance with their policies.
"We're thankful to Dr. Moore for bringing this to our attention," Airbnb added in their statement.
