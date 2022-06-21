NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Someone In BC Says They Were Threatened By An Airbnb Host After Leaving A 4/5 Review

Airbnb has suspended the host.

Western Canada Editor
Downtown Vancouver, B.C.

Downtown Vancouver, B.C.

Dreammediapeel | Dreamstime

A University of British Columbia (UBC) Assistant Professor says she was threatened by an Airbnb host, who told her she had 48 hours to take down her review before "the fun begins." What's more? It was a 4/5 star review!

On June 18, Dr. Alex Moore posted screenshots of the "threatening text" on Twitter and said that she was in touch with both Airbnb and the Vancouver police regarding her experience. Airbnb confirmed to Narcity that the host and the listing have been taken off the site following an investigation of the matter.

In a series of tweets, Moore tagged Airbnb while posting screengrabs of the host's message. It said: "I have your picture, your name, and your number. You have 48 hours to remove your review or I'm hiring a private investigator to obtain your address and then the fun begins."

Moore added in another tweet that their review was a rating of 4/5, accompanied by a positive message. However, Moore noted that the review brought the host's average rating down from a 5 to a 4.95.

Another tweet contained screenshots from the host's Airbnb listing in Vancouver.

Moore also said that she has approached the Vancouver Police Department about the incident.

Narcity reached out to the Vancouver Police Department for comment but did not hear back before this story went to press.

In a "final update" on June 20, Moore confirmed that Airbnb had removed the host and the listing for violating their "policies on bullying and harassment."

In an email to Narcity, Airbnb verified that they had suspended the host during the investigation of the incident. And now, the company has "removed the host and his listing entirely from Airbnb," in accordance with their policies.

"We're thankful to Dr. Moore for bringing this to our attention," Airbnb added in their statement.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...