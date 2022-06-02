A New York Airbnb Host Said It Looks Like A Serial Killer Was Living In Her Apartment (VIDEO)
There was blood on the walls. 🚩🚩🚩
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
A New York Airbnb host went viral on TikTok this week for sharing a shocking video of the aftermath left by a guest staying in her apartment.
TikTok user Jazmin Jones amassed over 1.2 million views on the video captioned: "Y'all better help us clean up after Norman Bates," a reference to the fictional serial killer character in the classic horror film, Psycho.
The video shows footage of the trashed apartment, with household objects strewn across the floor, empty boxes of wine, blood-stained sheets, a ransacked bathroom, dirty dishes, moldy trash, and most disturbingly, a big blood stain on the white wall.
The host explains that while it looks like the guest was "a literal demon," he was actually just a 36-year-old NYU professor.
To top off the experience, she realized the door was broken around the same time she discovered the apartment was infested with mice.
She called her friend, who then helped her escape the chaotic apartment via the fire escape.
In a video update, the host explains that authorities were contacted and they will be approaching the situation "like a crime scene/lawsuit."
The video shows a professional cleaning company straightening up the mess, though the apartment will likely need renovations as well as new furniture.
Hospital records left behind by the guest indicate that the blood was likely his and that whatever happened to create such chaos resulted in him no longer teaching at the university.
In the meantime, the host has been staying with close friends until the apartment is livable again.