NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
airbnb new york

A New York Airbnb Host Said It Looks Like A Serial Killer Was Living In Her Apartment (VIDEO)

There was blood on the walls. 🚩🚩🚩

Georgia Staff Writer
The Airbnb host in a mask. Right: The trashed bedroom of the Airbnb.

The Airbnb host in a mask. Right: The trashed bedroom of the Airbnb.

jazminrjones | TikTok

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

A New York Airbnb host went viral on TikTok this week for sharing a shocking video of the aftermath left by a guest staying in her apartment.

TikTok user Jazmin Jones amassed over 1.2 million views on the video captioned: "Y'all better help us clean up after Norman Bates," a reference to the fictional serial killer character in the classic horror film, Psycho.

The video shows footage of the trashed apartment, with household objects strewn across the floor, empty boxes of wine, blood-stained sheets, a ransacked bathroom, dirty dishes, moldy trash, and most disturbingly, a big blood stain on the white wall.

The host explains that while it looks like the guest was "a literal demon," he was actually just a 36-year-old NYU professor.

To top off the experience, she realized the door was broken around the same time she discovered the apartment was infested with mice.

She called her friend, who then helped her escape the chaotic apartment via the fire escape.

@jazminrjones

@airbnb y’all better help us clean up after Norman Bates 👀 #airbnb

In a video update, the host explains that authorities were contacted and they will be approaching the situation "like a crime scene/lawsuit."

The video shows a professional cleaning company straightening up the mess, though the apartment will likely need renovations as well as new furniture.

Hospital records left behind by the guest indicate that the blood was likely his and that whatever happened to create such chaos resulted in him no longer teaching at the university.

In the meantime, the host has been staying with close friends until the apartment is livable again.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...