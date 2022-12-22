An Airbnb In Ontario Was Trashed By A Renter & They Left $50K In Damages
Talk about an expensive stay... 😳
Plenty of people rent out their properties on Airbnb for extra cash, but they usually expect a light clean-up afterwards, not $50K in damages.
Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) told Narcity they are investigating damages done to an Airbnb property in Burlington last week.
The renter reportedly caused damage in the Airbnb on Old York Road from December 11 to December 17, and in just six days, they managed to wreak an impressive amount of havoc.
The renter allegedly ripped the security camera off, damaged furniture and light fixtures, smashed glass door frames, damaged the pool table and more.
HRPS said the damages came out to an estimated total of $50K.
"Investigators are looking into the rental agreement and investigating the person(s) who were renting the residence," said an HRPS spokesperson.
No arrests have been made, and police said they will not be releasing descriptions of the suspect or suspects.
Airbnb does reimburse hosts up to $3 million in damages, according to their website, so the owner of the property may be able to be reimbursed for the costly repairs.
"Airbnb reimburses you for damage caused by guests to your home and belongings and includes these specialized protections," reads the website.
Specialized protections include damages caused by pets, damaged art and valuables, deep cleaning needs, and even income loss if a host has to cancel future bookings due to damage caused by a guest.
