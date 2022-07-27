A TikToker Put Her 'Nightmare' Airbnb On Blast & She Was Actually In The Wrong Apartment
😳😳😳
Airbnb check-in details can sometimes be confusing, but it's not every day that you accidentally break into a stranger's home because you read the instructions wrong.
Two friends recently posted about finding themselves in that exact situation, and their TikTok video about the ordeal has already climbed to over 3.6 million views.
TikToker @paigeunavailable's video begins with different clips showing their extremely dirty Airbnb and complaining about how unacceptably gross it was.
"We checked into the Airbnb of our nightmares," said the caption over the video.
She showed off a total mess in the apartment, with built-up dust, balls of hair on the floor and a filthy fridge among the many issues they found.
"Ohh, the shower's so dirty," one of the girls in the video can be heard saying. "There's like stuff all over the sheets too," added the other.
They also showed pictures of beds with yellow stained sheets, a toilet with black dirt marks, a gross shower and a formerly white bathmat that had turned brown from filth.
But by far, the worst had to be the inside of the fridge, the contents of which included an open carton of milk, a tub of cream cheese and an unreasonable amount of dirt.
The girls say they sent photos of the apartment to their host and complained.
"We just arrived at the Airbnb, and the place is an absolute mess. There's hair and dust all over the floors, dirt on the bed, stains on the pillow, and the fridge is disgusting. I cannot sleep comfortably here."
Then things took a turn.
The video's caption read: "just when you think it can't get any worse…."
It turns out the girls were in the entirely wrong unit.
"You're in the wrong place," replied the Airbnb host. "The apartment is 201!"
"Oh my god. I am SO SO sorry," responded the TikToker in a screenshot of the conversation.
As funny as the video is, people in the comments couldn't help but point out the bigger problem: they accidentally broke into someone else's home!
"The real issue is how you were able to access the wrong apartment," said the top comment under the video.
"As an Airbnb host, my emotions were all over the place. I am screaming," said another comment.
Another user jokingly commented: "It's giving me the vibe that it's a single dude's house and he is out walking his dog."
While another person commented: "Imagine seeing your place on the news being blasted for its filth?!"
Not too long after posting the first video, the girls shared an update from their real Airbnb, which was much cleaner.
"Ok, this looks a lot more like the ad," said the caption of the update video.