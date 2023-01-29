7 Gorgeous Airbnbs In BC That Will Make You Feel Like You're In The Caribbean This Summer
For a dreamy summer vacay! 🌊✌🏼
You don't need a pricey plane ticket to escape to a tropical paradise this summer — there are plenty of stunning Airbnbs in B.C. that come with crystal clear water, sandy beaches, and nearby waterfalls.
But you might want to get planning before all the best spots start to book up. Luckily Airbnb's got so many waterfront properties that'll make you feel like you're on an island far, far away.
These nine Airbnbs deliver the Caribbean vibes you've been craving, and they're available this summer.
Oceanfront suite
Infinity pool and ocean views on Denman Island, B.C.
$360/night
Neighbourhood: Denman Island, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This gem is on a literal island, with ocean views as far as the eye can see. Take a dip in the infinity pool, soak in the hot tub or go SUP boarding right on the water — the Airbnb is well-equipped for aquatic adventurers.
There's enough space here for you and five friends, so bring your favourite people and make some summertime memories.
Estuary suite
AirBnb in Nanoose Bay, B.C. with blue skies and green plants.
$215/night
Neighbourhood: Nanoose Bay, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Calling all wildlife lovers! This vacation suite is situated on 100 acres of protected bird sanctuary and estuary lands, according to the Airbnb listing.
Learn to identify the calls of avifauna and enjoy access to multiple beaches and trails. If you're craving a little time away from honking cars and ringing phones, this place is sure to satisfy.
The river retreat
White Airbnb cottage surrounded by trees. Right: Bosumarne Falls, B.C.
$244/night
Neighbourhood: Fraser Valley, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Not your average cottage, this one's near waterfalls and the vibrant blue waters of Lindeman Lake that'll transport you to the Caribbean.
If you're a hiker, the trails around this place will help you get up close and personal with the diverse flora of the area.
A luxury lakefront estate
Long wooden dock on calm lake water. Right: Porch overlooking the water.
$1,697/night
Neighbourhood: Peachland, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Invite your whole crew to this high-end retreat that comes complete with a main residence, a guest suite and a cottage.
You'll have private access to the serene Okanagan Lake with a boating dock and spectacular views. It's a total breath of fresh air.
Private lake glamping
A green yurt in the forest by Anderson Lake.
$161/night
Neighbourhood: Seton Portage, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Tucked away beside a mountain lake near Whistler, this yurt makes for an intimate getaway destination. It comes with a king-size bed, and it's just steps away from the vibrant blue waters of Anderson Lake.
Escape from the bustle of the city and dip your toes into a little R&R.
Hot springs cottage
$378/night
Neighbourhood: Agassiz, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: The vaulted ceilings, breezy decor, private sauna and proximity to Harrison Hot Springs make this spot more than worth the visit. There's even a public beach across the street.
The cottage comes stocked with games and enough room for six guests, so invite your crew and let the good times roll.
A next-level treehouse
Treetop cabin Airbnb in Sooke, Right: French beach
$299/night
Neighbourhood: Sooke, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: If the Caribbean's main allure for you is all that lush greenery, this treetop oasis might be the Airbnb for you.
Named "The Owl's Perch," this loft-style spot offers up views of the mountains and Salish Sea. Spend your nights in a canopy of trees and listen to the ocean breeze as you drift off to sleep.
