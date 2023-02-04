7 Dreamy Airbnbs In Canada That Will Make You Feel Like You're On A Tropical Vacay
You can wake up to turquoise waters. 🌊
If you're dreaming of warmer days, you can book a stay at a vacation rental in Canada that offers tropical vibes close to home.
Airbnb Canada has so many dreamy rentals that will satisfy your wanderlust this summer, with oceanfront views, private beaches and coastal vibes on offer.
From tiny homes on the shores of scenic bays to cottages where turquoise waters are right at your door, there's no need to leave the country for a beach vacation this year.
Here are seven charming Airbnbs in Canada that you'll want to keep in mind for your summer vacation.
Private beach in Grand Bend
The beach house Airbnb in Grand Bend.
$399+/night
Address or Neighbourhood: Grand Bend, ON
Why You Need To Go: This beach house in Grand Bend, Ontario, will have you thinking you travelled somewhere tropical.
The charming cottage has access to its own private beach, a hot tub perfect for soaking under the stars, and is less than 10 minutes to Grand Bend beach.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
The Eagle's Nest
The Eagle's Nest Airbnb.
$449/night
Address or Neighbourhood: Tors Cove, NL
Why You Need To Go: This Airbnb is nestled on the edge of a cliff, giving you panoramic views of the ocean.
A large outdoor terrace is the perfect place to soak up the sun and also catch a glimpse of some of the incredible wildlife in the area, like puffins, humpback whales and bald eagles.
The deck also has a large hot tub and sauna where you can unwind.
Luxury suite in White Rock
The White Rock Airbnb.
Braveheart Accommodation | Airbnb
$199+/night
Address or Neighbourhood: Whiterock, BC
Why You Need To Go: This oceanfront Airbnb is located just steps from the beach and offers 180-degree views of the water.
The chic stay has everything you need, including a large deck where you can watch the waves and your own personal mini-golf area.
Shed by the sea
The shed by the sea Airbnb.
$375/night
Address or Neighbourhood: Caraquet, NB
Why You Need To Go: Located on the shore of Chaleur Bay in New Brunswick, this Airbnb provides direct access to your own private beach and offers incredible views of the water.
The interior is just as nice as the outdoors views with a warm, beachy vibe. On the property, you'll find a hot tub and hammock perfect for relaxing, as well as a kayak for exploring.
Beachfront home
The beachfront Airbnb.
Braveheart Accommodation | Airbnb
$341/night
Address or Neighbourhood: White Rock, BC
Why You Need To Go: This gorgeous stay will make you feel like you're waking up in paradise with its chic interior and views of turquoise waters.
The Airbnb is located just steps from the ocean, with access to the beach and the main strip of White Rock.
It also offers scenic views of the mountains, valleys and nearby marina.
Oceanfront tiny house
The oceanfront tiny house Airbnb.
$365/night
Address or Neighbourhood: LaHave, NS
Why You Need To Go: This tiny home in Nova Scotia features a design inspired by Scandinavian architecture, with a super chic interior.
Right on the shore of the Atlantic Ocean, the Airbnb offers stunning views of the water as well as access to your own private beach.
The area is home to many white-sand beaches and vineyards, and is just a short ferry ride to the UNESCO town of Lunenburg.
Beach chalet
The beach chalet on Chaleur Bay.
$230/night
Address or Neighbourhood: Maisonnette, NB
Why You Need To Go: Located in the Acadian region of New Brunswick, this waterfront cottage features views of Chaleur Bay, access to the beach, and a fire pit perfect for cool summer nights.
Just 10 minutes away you can immerse yourself in the region's history at the Acadian Historical Village.
