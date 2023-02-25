The Home Of 'The Phantom Of The Opera' Is Now On Airbnb & You Can Enjoy A Lavish Stay
You can spend a one-of-a-kind night in the Palais Garnier Opera house.
Attention, Canadian Phantom fans! If you love The Phantom of The Opera and have always wanted to visit the home of the Phantom himself, now you can!
The Palais Garnier Opera House, aka the Parisian opera house that inspired The Phantom of the Opera, is now on Airbnb, and guests can spend the night for what promises to be a majestic stay.
The opera house has opened its doors to overnight stays for the first time ever to celebrate the musical, which will be performed in 15 countries in 2023.
Whether you're a fan of the novel, the hit musical or the 2004 film (or even just into opera in general), the Airbnb is sure to be a magical, one-of-a-kind experience.
The stay is being hosted by Veronique Leroux, the great-granddaughter of the French novelist who created The Phantom Of The Opera, Gaston Leroux.
Guests will be able to stay in "one of the most exclusive private viewing areas" in the theatre, the Box of Honour, which is normally reserved for visiting dignitaries and has been transformed into a lavish bedroom.
The Box of Honour at the Palais Garnier Opera House.Véronique | Airbnb
According to Airbnb, those who stay will be able to "haunt" the halls of the opera house and get to visit the real underground lake that's featured in the novel.
They'll also be treated to a "private ballet initiation" with one of the Opera de Paris Ballet dancers and a recital from the Paris Opera Academy, complete with hors d’oeuvres and champagne.
A view of the stage at the Palais Garnier Opera House. Véronique | Airbnb
But the grandeur doesn't stop there. Guests will also get to dine in the stunning Foyer de la Danse, a private dancing rehearsal room behind the stage.
They will also get to take a tour of the private dance studios underneath the eaves of the opera house, where they can see "picturesque views of the Paris skyline."
The Palais Garnier Opera House. Véronique | Airbnb
Ready to let the dream begin? You can request to book the overnight stay on March 1, 2023, starting at 6 p.m. CET (or noon ET).
The one-night stay will take place on July 16, 2023. The stay will be for a maximum of two people and will cost 37 euros (or about CA$53) in honour of the number of the Box of Honour.
It's worth noting that if you do book the Airbnb, you're responsible for getting yourself to and from Paris.
Thankfully, finding a deal on flights shouldn't be too hard, as Canada's newest low-cost airline is offering cheap flights to Europe starting in June.
The Palais Garnier Opera House
Le Fantôme de l'Opera book at the Airbnb.
37 euros (about CA$53)/night
Address: Pl. de l'Opéra, 75009 Paris, France
Why You Need To Go: Phantom fans (and opera fans alike) can book a lavish stay at the iconic opera house and "listen to the music of the night."
