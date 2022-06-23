7 Places In Canada That Are Like A Slice Of Italy & Will Take You On A European Vacay
You'll feel like you've stepped into Tuscany or Puglia at these spots. 🇮🇹
If you're dreaming of escaping to Italy for the summer, you might be happy to know that you don't have to leave the country to do so.
There are so many places to visit in Canada that will give you European vacay vibes, from shopping centres modelled after the charming streets of Italy to regions with sprawling vineyards that are famous for their wine.
Skip the travel stress and avoid the hefty price of a plane ticket by opting for a place closer to home instead. Here are seven spots in Canada where you'll feel like you're vacationing in Italy.
Prince Edward County
Location: Ontario
Why You Need To Go: When you think of Italy, lavender might not be the first thing that comes to mind. Lavender fields are typically associated with Provence, France, but Italy has its own share of stunning lavender fields as well.
In Prince Edward County, you'll find loads of lush lavender fields and many wineries — the perfect things for a European-inspired trip.
The Grotto
Price: $8.50 per adult
Location: Bruce Peninsula National Park, Tobermory, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Grotto in Tobermory is a place where it's easy to forget you're still in Canada.
The crystal-clear turquoise water, secluded pools and cave structures will make you feel like you're taking a dip in the swimming holes found in Puglia.
West Edmonton Mall
Location: 8882 - 170 St. N.W., Edmonton, AB
Why You Need To Go: The West Edmonton Mall's Europa Boulevard is a section of the mall that looks like it was taken right from Milan's famous shopping gallery, the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II.
Like in Milan, on Europa Boulevard you can shop Italian luxury fashion names like Versace and Prada.
Accessibility: Mall is wheelchair accessible.
Niagara-on-the-Lake
Location: Ontario
Why You Need To Go: Niagara-on-the-Lake is an iconic wine destination in Canada and is home to some of the oldest wine vineyards in the country.
One must-visit spot is the Colaneri Estate Winery. The estate will make you feel like you've walked right into a vineyard in Sicily, and you can even explore the grounds with donkeys!
Eataly
Location: 55 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Canada's first and only outpost of the Italian marketplace, Eataly is where you'll find restaurants offering delicious pizza, pasta and gelato, as well as markets with fresh produce and meats. There's also, of course, tons of wine.
Eataly's name was originally "Eat Italy," and you'll definitely feel like you're eating your way through the country here.
Oliver
Location: Okanagan Valley, BC
Why You Need To Go: For a quick trip to Italy's Tuscany region, look no further than Oliver in B.C.'s Okanagan Valley.
The charming town has been dubbed the wine capital of Canada and is home to hiking and cycling trails in addition to several scenic wineries.
Hatley Castle
Price: $22 per adult; free access to gardens
Location: 2005 Sooke Rd., Victoria, BC
Why You Need To Go: The grounds of Hatley Castle will make you feel like you've left Canada for Europe.
Besides the stunning castle itself, there are also several enchanting gardens to explore, including an Italian garden complete with a vine-covered gazebo.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible.
