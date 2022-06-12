6 Wineries Near Vancouver That Look Like They Have Been Plucked Straight Out Of Europe
It makes the perfect day trip!
B.C. is filled with so many beautiful wineries that will make you forget you're even in Canada. These B.C. wineries will make you feel like you've been transported to France or Italy when you visit them.
The Okanagan area is an especially great place to visit for some stunning hidden-gem wineries. It's just over a four-hour drive from Vancouver, and it's such an easy spot for a quick getaway.
So, here is a list of six wineries to visit on your next day trip from Vancouver.
Mission Hill Family Estate Winery
Price: 💸 💸💸
Address: 1730 Mission Hill Rd., West Kelowna, BC
Why You Need To Go: This winery will immediately transport you to Rome. The architecture of the winery is so beautiful and looks like it could be a piece of a historic landmark.
Nk'Mip Cellars
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 1400 Rancher Creek Rd., Osoyoos, BC
Why You Need To Go: This winery is a great spot to sip on some vino and enjoy some cheese while overlooking rolling vineyards. The surrounding vineyards and lake views will have you feeling like you are in Lake Como for the day.
Road 13 Vineyards
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 799 Ponderosa Rd., Oliver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Road 13 Vineyards serves its wine in a literal castle, so if you want to feel like you've been transported to an old European landmark — this is where to go.
French Door Estate Winery
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 5462 Black Sage Rd., Oliver, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you've been looking for a little taste of France with a modern twist, this winery will surely please. It's a quaint winery that has all kinds of different types of wines to pick and choose from.
Tinhorn Creek Vineyards
Price: 💸 💸💸
Address: 537 Tinhorn Creek Rd., Oliver, BC
Why You Need To Go: The winery and restaurant both have amazing panoramic views of the valley, and it will make you feel like you're in Italy.
Sip on a glass of wine and pretend that you have been transported to Europe at this fancy winery.
Adega On 45th Estate Winery
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 7311 45 St., Osoyoos, BC
Why You Need To Go: The surrounding vineyards and warm desert heat of Osoyoos, BC, will have you feeling like you're on the other side of the world. This winery also has a great patio to sip and enjoy some tasty red wine.