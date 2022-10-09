The Vancouver Christmas Market Is Returning & Here's What's New In The European-Style Village
The magical German-inspired Vancouver Christmas Market is coming back to the city for its 12th year and this winter, there are quite a few new things in store.
The Vancouver Christmas Market will bring the season to life with over 90 different festive huts including a few new vendors. There will also be carousel rides, live music, photo opportunities and whimsical lighting displays, according to the market's website.
You can expect to find a "Schwibbogen," which is a European-inspired traditional candle holder that is used during Christmas.
There will be a brand new experience where visitors can listen to stories like the Snow Queen and the Nutcracker. Plus, a new "sky curtain" which will connect the iconic Christmas Pyramid to different vendors throughout the market.
The new sky curtain will have over 440 string lights and 22,000 lights altogether, according to the website.
“We're excited to see people visit the Market for lunch, plan visits with their families and friends, and enjoy date nights. Last year, there were holiday parties, family reunions, and even wedding proposals," said Denise Wegener, President of the Vancouver Christmas Market.
"I can't wait to see what this year brings," he added.
There will also be a new online reservation system, so you can skip any long lineups. To purchase the online ticket, you will need to select a specific 30-minute time slot window in which you would like to enter the market at.
Once you get in, you are welcome to enjoy the festivities for as long as you like.
The magical event runs from November 12 to December 24 so you can start experiencing all the Christmas activities a month early, or at the last minute if you wish.
Let the whimsical winter fun begin!
Vancouver Christmas Market
Price: $17.99 per person for advanced tickets, $35.99 for a season pass
When: November 12 to December 24
Address: Jack Poole Plaza, 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver, BC