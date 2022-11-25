This Ride In Vancouver Lets You Fly Across Canada With Santa & It's A Holiday Dream
It looks so magical! 🎅
This experience in Vancouver will actually let you to virtually fly all the way from the East coast of Canada to the West coast, with Santa Claus!
FlyOver Canada will be offering a flight ride called, "Soar with Santa," and it's one of the most festive things you can do this season.
If you've always dreamed of what it would feel like to be a passenger in Santa's sleigh, this experience might just do the trick.
The whole thing will take up roughly 25 minutes of your time. Soar with Santa includes a pre-flight briefing in the boarding zone and eight minutes on the actual ride.
This specific event will run from December 8 to January 3. Tickets to get in will cost $28 per person — unless you are a B.C local, in which, you can bump off $2 from your bill!
Kids can ride for free between Dec 12 to 15.
After your flight with Santa, you can hit up the Flying Whale Waterfront Café, for some seasonal drinks and eats. The cafe will be serving festive desserts and Christmas-themed drinks like peppermint mochas.
If you want to amp up your holiday experience, Fly Over Canada will have a brunchin' with Santa experience, on certain dates.
The festive brunch buffet will be offered on December 10, 11, 16, 17, and 18. Tickets cost $85 per adult and they include the Soar with Santa flight ride too.
Soar with Santa
Price: $28
Address: 999 Canada Pl #201., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: The whole Soar with Santa experience, with FlyOver Canada, looks like such a fun way to get into the holiday spirit!