A Magical Pop-Up Bar Is Coming To Vancouver This Month & It Looks Like Santa's Workshop
It's the most wonderful time of the year! 🎄🎅
The winter season is just around the corner and the holiday festivities are coming in hot — including this exciting Christmas-themed pop-up bar.
Tinseltown will be open from November 18 to December 30 at the Vancouver Alpen Club on Victoria Drive and it looks just like Santa's workshop from the North Pole.
Tickets are $19 per person which includes entry into the bar (for a 90-minute time period) and a welcome drink. Additional cocktails can be purchased separately and it also serves non-alcoholic drinks, upon request.
In this bar, you can expect to see tons of magical lights, whimsical decor, Christmas trees, festive drinks, and loads of tinsel — plus, maybe an elf or two.
If you've been waiting all year long to see a Santa, well, you'll be able to check that off your bucket list after visiting this bar as well.
The Tinseltown pop-up is open to anyone over the age of 19, so don't forget to bring your ID along with you, before hitting it up.
There will also be a few family-friendly days where the bar will be open to all ages and serve non-alcoholic drinks. Keep in mind, ticket prices for these dates will remain the same.
If you don't have any seasonal plans yet, this yuletide pop-up bar might just be something to add to your list.
After all, it will already be opening up next weekend!
Tinseltown
Price: $19
Address: 4875 Victoria Dr., Vancouver, BC
Why you should go: To sip on holiday-themed bevvies in a magical, festive atmosphere.