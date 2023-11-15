Tinseltown Is Coming To Toronto & The Speakeasy Bar Will Transport You To The North Pole
It's like walking into Santa's workshop.
'Tis the season to sing your favourite Christmas songs, wear your ugly sweater and head to all the holiday-themed events in Toronto — and the 6ix is seriously getting transformed for the holidays.
The hit pop-up bar Tinseltown is coming to make Toronto feel like Santa's home in the North Pole, so you can get in to the Christmas spirit while sipping a spirit-infused cocktail.
The event is a Christmas speakeasy bar located at the Novotel Toronto Center, where you'll be able to step into a festive world from November 29 until December 24, 2023.
"The all-encompassing Christmas-themed pop-up will be fulfilling all your festive wishes. The event is overflowing with holly jolly Christmas spirit!" the website states.
You can expect to see Santa, elves, presents and, of course, a whole lot of tinsel. Guests will also be able to listen to and sing along to their favourite festive tunes.
But what's a Christmas event without some delicious drinks?
Tinseltown promises a wide range of Christmas-themed cocktails on the menu, and you'll even get a themed welcome drink to get you started. Non-alcoholic beverages are also available upon request.
Even though the event is strictly 19+, there are family and friends events where youngsters can join in on the fun too.
If you're interested in the event but live out West, Tinseltown is also coming to Calgary and Vancouver this year, so you can also get in on the fun.
In fact, this event pops up worldwide to keep the holiday festivities alive and make every day cheery.
But, you must be warned, the organizers state that there are "no grinches allowed" at Tinseltown, so leave your low spirits at home.
Tinseltown: The Christmas Speakeasy
Price: $15
Address: Novotel Toronto Center, 45 The Esplanade, Toronto
When: November 29, 2023 To December 24, 2023
Why You Need To Go: To enjoy a Christmas-themed bar that'll make you feel like you've been transported to the North Pole.
