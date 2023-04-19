6 Speakeasy Bars In Toronto That Will Transport You Back In Time To The Prohibition Era
Do you know these hidden secrets?
Speakeasy bars in Toronto are some of the most mysterious and playful places to get your drink on in the city.
Regular Toronto bars are great for a casual night out, but if you're looking for a more dimly lit and intimate setting fueled by the reminiscent days of the prohibition era, a hidden bar may be the way to go.
Toronto is filled with underground gems like A Toi, hidden behind a champagne room in Coffee Oysters and Champagne or Cry Baby Gallery, which from the outside looks like a quaint boutique gallery but has a roaring bar behind it.
If you're craving a night of adventure under a cloak of secrecy where you may need a password to get in, here are six secret bars you may want to check out.
Cry Baby Gallery
Price: 💸💸
Address:1468 Dundas St W, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you love art and cocktails, this is the spot for you. This hidden cocktail bar is tucked behind the facade of an art gallery on Dundas Street West.
If you walked past this hidden gem on the street, you'd have no idea that a vibrant cocktail bar with delicious drinks is hidden just behind your eye's reach.
XXX
Price: 💸💸
Address: 102 Portland St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This hidden gem is tucked underneath the restaurant Little Sister, and you can sip on amazing boozy concoctions while munching on some snacks. But not everyone can get into this intimate space. You'll need to be sent down by a staff member like a hostess or bartender.
So you may want to cozy up to the staff if you want to get a peek at this speakeasy.
A Toi
Price: 💸💸
Address: 214 King St W, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This speakeasy is hidden in a lush cafe behind a room of Champagne bottles. A Toi is a secret oasis modelled after a 1920s hotel where you can kick back and let the good times roll.
They have delicious oysters, snacks, cocktails and, of course, champagne for you to waste the night away with. To get into this secret club, all you have to do is ask to see the champagne room.
Sous Sol
Price: 💸💸 💸
Address: 592 Sherbourne St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This upscale "drinking den" is hidden away inside the lower level of the Maison Selby. The speakeasy offers cocktails and wine and is the perfect intimate spot for after-dinner drinks and intimate conversations, according to their website.
After Seven
Price: 💸💸 💸
Address: Behind Kome, 50 McCaul St Unit 101, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Have you ever wanted to find a secret bar behind a yogurt shop? After Seven is a Japanese cocktail experience serving up innovative drinks like "Burnt Yuzu" and "Wasabi & Ginger."
Mahjong Bar
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 1276 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you are on the hunt for dinner and drinks with a twist, you might want to add the Mahjong Bar to your list.
This hidden resto and bar is tucked away behind the facade of a pink bodega, and you can snack on "Shanghai Chicken" and "Kimichi Fries" while sipping on cocktails all night long.