These Are The 10 Best Bars In Toronto According To Experts & The Drinks Are A Work Of Art
One was also named the best new bar in Canada 🥃.
The latest ranking of the best bars in Toronto has been revealed just in time for you to plan the perfect night out in the city this spring and summer, and there is no shortage of stunning options.
Toronto bars were stacked throughout the new list of Canada's best bars for 2023, and there are plenty of spots for cocktail enthusiasts and fans of beautifully made drinks to add to their list.
This list was put together and voted on by a team of experts made up of over 60 judges from across Canada that included bartenders, proprietors, distillers, brewmasters, educators, journalists, industry reps, as well as discerning drinkers.
A total of 16 Toronto bars were ranked among the best in Canada for 2023, but this list will take you through the top 10 and what there is to know, see, and taste at these spots that have been recognized for their incredible talent and creativity.
10. XXX
Price: 💸💸
Address: 102 Portland St., Toronto, ON
Why you need to go: This Toronto cocktail bar is a hidden secret tucked beneath a more commonly known location, the restaurant Little Sister. The cozy speakeasy seats only 20 people and does not take reservations. The only way to get in is to be ushered downstairs by a hostess or bartender, who will give you an item that guarantees entry. Once inside, you'll experience the "show-stopping" drinks with "outlier ingredients" that awarded XXX the 21st spot on the list of Canada's 50 best bars for 2023. XXX was also named Canada's best new bar this year.
9. Coffee Oysters Champagne
Price: 💸💸
Address: 214 King St. W., Toronto, ON
Why you need to go: Recognized by experts and Narcity employees alike, Coffee Oysters Champagne is an oyster bar in the front with a secret, speakeasy bar in the back that anyone can check out themselves by simply asking to see the Champagne Room, better known by some as A Toi. Alongside its mix of fruity and floral cocktails, Coffee Oysters Champagne also boats having the largest selection of sparkling wine in Toronto.
8. Gift Shop
Price: 💸💸
Address: 89 Ossington Ave., Toronto, ON
Why you need to go: Keeping with the speakeasy trend, this latest bar ranked 18th across Canada can be found on the back side of a swanky barbershop in the city. Gift Shop is famous for its own established "House Rules" headlined by the golden rule, "Don’t be a dick." The Gift Shop menu features all kinds of wild creations, including Ghibli’s Fantastical Castle made with sake, matcha, raspberry syrup, wasabi, egg whites, apple juice, and lemon juice.
7. BarChef
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 472 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why you need to go: It's no surprise this spot's creative cocktails have made this list, with BarChef being ranked the 17th best bar in Canada. Its stunning creations jump out of the glass, sometimes literally, with smoked additives and floral designs surrounding its various food and drink options. And, according to these experts, "he spectacle isn’t limited to the drinks."
6. Bar Mordecai
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1272 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
Why you need to go: Described as a Wes Anderson-styled bar, Bar Mordecai serves up cheaper cocktail options and has multiple karaoke rooms, including one with a neon, tropical theme, called the Elvis Room. It was ranked as the 14th best bar in Canada, just missing out on cracking the top 5 list of best bars in Toronto. Experts did recognize Bar Mordecai for its "hopping happy hour."
5. Cry Baby Gallery
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1468 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
Why you need to go: Kicking off the top 5 best bars in Toronto, Cry Baby Gallery is another speakeasy that brings the pleasures of art and cocktails together. Tucked behind the facade of an art gallery in Little Portugal, Cry Baby Gallery is a cozy spot with drinks named as creatively as they're made, with titles like Addicted to Love (made with vodka, brandy, pomegranate, passionfruit, and lime) or the summer-looking Frosted Tips (made with rum, sake, blue curacao, and lemon).
4. Mother Cocktail Bar
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 874 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why you need to go: Ranked as the 7th best bar in Canada and the 4th best bar in Toronto, Mother Cocktail Bar is well-known for its seriously talented bartenders who craft cocktails mostly from the bar's very own on-site fermentation room,. Various spirit-filled barrels surround the bar, adding to its creative and homey aesthetic. Mother was also recognized by experts for having "some of the city’s best bar food," with famous menu options like their Garlic & Parmesan Fries or Jerk Chicken Karaage.
3. Bar Raval
Price: 💸💸
Address: 505 College St., Toronto, ON
Why you need to go: Coming in at spot #3 for the best bars in Toronto and ranked as the 6th best bar in Canada, is Bar Raval. The College Street location offers a Barcelona-inspired food menu with a variety of cocktails, beer and wine. Bar Raval's house cocktails combine a mix of spirits and fresh or floral ingredients, keeping true to its Spanish theme.
2. Bar Pompette
Price: 💸💸
Address: 607 College St., Toronto, ON
Why you need to go: Bar Pompette is the second-best bar in Toronto for 2023 and also managed to crack the top 5 list for best bars in Canada this year. Immersed in the trio that is Pompette Restaurant, Bar Pompette, and Bakery Pompette, this French cocktail bar serves up drinks that experts described as "deceptively simple-looking," but said pack "astounding flavour and texture." Bar Pompette also holds live jazz nights.
1. Civil Liberties
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 878 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
Why you need to go: Civil Liberties hasn't just been named the best bar in Toronto for 2023, but also the best bar in Canada for a second year in a row. So what is it that makes this place so special? According to experts, it's true in advertising, from its “Cocktails & Dreams” sign hanging in the front window to its non-fancy vibes and custom cocktail service, meaning the bar does not have a menu for you to browse from. Civil Liberties was also recently named among North America's 50 Best Bars in 2023.