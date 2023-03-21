I’ve Lived In Toronto For Over 5 Years & Here Are Some Of The Best Bars For A Night Out
Get ready to party! 🕺🍸
I've lived in Toronto for over five years, so I've seen my fair share of Toronto bars, from pubs to cocktail bars and these are some of the best spots to grab a drink.
Toronto's nightlife is vibrant, and there really is a place for everyone. So whether you are into house music, fancy cocktails or pub vibes, you'll be able to find a Toronto bar that suits your needs.
The best bars in Toronto are really suited to your individual preferences however, regardless of your tastes, there are a few standout options in the city.
My preferences stray away from clubs and fist-pumping sweaty bodies and lean more towards upscale bars and speakeasies with interesting drinks and intimate settings that allow for chitchat.
However, I do love a great pub that blasts Drake and Abba at 2 a.m., where I can get my dance on from time to time without feeling overwhelmed in a crowd.
So whether you're looking for your next cocktail bar, a hidden gem, or a pub, here are five bars in Toronto that I would recommend for your next night out.
Coffe Oysters Champagne
Price: 💸💸
Address: 214 King Street West Toronto, ON
Why you need to go: This champagne bar looks like your average restaurant or cafe from the outside, but if you ask the host to see the "Champagne Room," you'll be lead down to a prohibition-era speakeasy called à toi, where no photos are allowed, with the exception of the bathroom.
I have come here for birthdays and girls night out, and it is always a crowd-pleaser. The drinks are expensive, so my advice is to buy a bottle and split it with friends and indulge in some of their oysters.
Bar Raval
Price: 💸💸
Address: 505 College Street, Toronto, ON
Why you need to go: This whimsical bar looks like the hollow of a tree trunk with intricate wood detail throughout, and every time I come here, I feel like a kid stepping into Narnia. (Accept instead of adventure, I find booze and tapas.)
This bar is cozy and intimate, and you'll probably have to stand and chat at a table but the ambiance alone is worth it. I'd recommend grabbing a few snacks to share and one of their house cocktails.
Belfast Love Public House
Price: 💸💸
Address: 548 King Street West, Toronto, ON
Why you need to go: Belfast is my go-to spot when I want a rowdy night out with friends or a casual drink.
Early on the night, it's a great spot to sip on an espresso martini with friends or colleagues, but after around 11 p.m. on the weekends, the party starts going.
Staff will move tables out of the way and crank up the tunes and blast Abba's Dancing Queen at least three times before the night is over as the DJ mixes popular songs and throwbacks.
Cry Baby Gallery
Price:💸💸
Address: 1468 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON
Why you need to go: On the outside, this bar looks like your typical boutique art gallery, but take a turn around the corner, and you'll find a hidden cocktail bar with moody lighting and delicious drinks.
This spot is great for grabbing drinks with friends and chatting through your night. The cocktails are the focus, and after you finish up, you can take a stroll through the gallery room and enjoy some art.
BarChef
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 472 Queen Street West, Toronto, ON
Why you need to go: BarChef is the spot to be if you are a cocktail lover who admires the craft and doesn't mind spending a little extra. This cocktail bar comes up with super out-of-the-box creations with over-the-top presentations.
It's not somewhere you are going to go on a typical Tuesday night, but it's great for special occasions when you are down to splurge.
