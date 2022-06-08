These 4 Toronto Bars Were Named Among The Best In North America & We Can See Why (PHOTOS)
One even made the top 10.
Toronto is filled with so many bars and restaurants that it's literally so hard to choose your next spot at times, but that's also what makes it so great.
Open your Google Docs and notepads because on Tuesday, June 7, four Toronto bars made it on the list of "North America's 50 Best Bars," and their vibes are immaculate.
Oh, and one of them even made it to the Top 10.
Starting at number 47 on the top 50 list is Bar Mordecai, located at 1272 Dundas Street West in Toronto.
This bar is inspired by Wes Anderson's films and has a lobby lounge aesthetic. In addition, they provide consumers with a taste of their take on "lobby bar staples," such as Mordecai Spritz, Poly Martini and Bill Udell's Espresso Machine.
But that's not all it offers because Bar Mordecai has freaking karaoke rooms to sing your favourite songs out loud and in a safe space free of strangers' judgement.
Next up is Bar Raval, located at 505 College Street in Toronto, which has made it as number 41 on the list!
Known for its rustic and Spanish feel, it offers various tapas to share while sipping on some Spanish drinks.
Some of their featured drinks include Coconut Limoncello Spritz, Spanish Fizz and ¡Santa Maria!.
If you enjoy Gaudi's famous architecture and long for a trip to Spain, then maybe Bar Raval is worth the visit.
At number 38 is the renowned Mother cocktail bar located at 874 Queen Street West in Toronto.
This unique spot in the heart of Queen Street "evokes feels from maternal coziness to culture-starting magic with the moniker 'Mother.'"
The drinks are based on "types of human connection we form throughout our lives" and feature favourites such as Motherland Old Fashioned, Last Word In Jerusalem and The Maid Of Louisville.
If you'd like to enjoy a drink with the common goal of elevating "the Canadian cocktail scene," then this place is definitely worth the visit.
Cracking into the top 10 list and scoring that spot as the best bar in all of Canada is Civil Liberties, located at 878 Bloor Street West in Toronto.
This place may look like your average spot for drinks in the city but, actually, it's a very unique and exciting place to visit.
Well, for starters, there's no menu. Yes, we mean that a drink menu does not exist. But, the friendly staff can offer you whatever you're in the mood for. They have cheap drinks on draft or canned beers but also limitless opportunities when you ask "about the quirky, unexpected selections on the back bar."
So, if you're looking for a new drink and bar vibe to chill at this summer, then maybe visiting one of the top bars in the city would be a good start.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol or other legal substances. If you are going to drink alcohol or consume cannabis, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.