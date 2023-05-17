Canada’s 50 Best Bars For 2023 Have Been Announced & The Top 5 Look Really Freaking Cool
If you enjoy an immaculately-crafted drink in a stylish spot then you might want to take note because the best bars in Canada in 2023 have just been announced.
Canada’s 100 Best revealed its picks for the top 50 bars across the country, and these are just perfect if you want a drink that’s out of the ordinary.
This year, the pick includes everything from speakeasies to cheerful public houses, with the common denominator being that they “offer much more than just the sum of their drinks,” according to the team.
The list has been compiled by 60 expert judges from across the country, including bartenders, distillers, educators, journalists and industry reps, so you know you’re getting the the best suggestions too!
So, here’s the top five restaurants to make the cut, in descending order. Bottoms up!
5) Bar Pompette
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 607 College St, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Toronto spot was recently listed among Best Bars in North America, and now it's nabbed the fifth spot in this list too.
Bar Pompette is a quaint yet stylish spot, with the vibes of a modern Parisian cafe. But the best part about it is the bar menu that uses some elevated ingredients and techniques to craft its master cocktails.
According to the team behind Canada's 100 Best, you can expect everything from cocktail taps and a battery of high-tech kitchen tools, that "crystallizes complex flavours and farm-fresh ingredients into deceptively simple-looking drinks."
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible
4) Botanist
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1038 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This swanky spot is tucked away at within the Fairmont Pacific Rim hotel in Vancouver and packs a mean punch when it comes to truly unique and imaginative cocktails.
We're talking about creative concoctions such as The Council of Trees cocktail, made with blended Scotch, fino sherry, oak moss, birch sap, and a Canadian alderwood and cherrywood smoked tea cordial, an imagining of a forest when it rains.
This, as well as other weird and whimsical drinks, are all crafted within a glass encased cocktail lab. Meanwhile, if you're feeling adventurous, Botanist also has a VIP cocktail experience featuring a six-course tasting menu paired with cocktails, to take your taste buds on a unique journey.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible
3) Atwater Cocktail Club
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 512 Atwater Ave, Montreal, Quebec
Why You Need To Go: A real Montreal gem, Atwater Cocktail Club keeps things interesting with a truly eclectic drinks menu featuring a number of unique and fresh ingredients. With beverage offerings such as Out Of Office, Purple Rain and 40 Thieves, there's plenty to keep you coming back for more.
Meanwhile, the interiors are dark, moody and chic with glittery couches and bistro tables, while the ambiance is always lively. Everything you need for a fancy and fashionable night out.
Accessibility: Contact the bar for additional details.
2) The Cloakroom
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 2175 Rue de la Montagne #100, Montréal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Another hidden gem, quite literally at that! The Cloakroom is a striking bar tucked away behind Maison Cloakroom, a made-to-measure menswear shop in Montreal's Golden Mile.
This distinctive restaurant features a 25-seat bar and has a distinctive no-menu approach. Simply tell the bartender what your preferences are and drinks are whipped up accordingly.
Accessibility: Contact the bar for additional details.
1) Civil Liberties
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 878 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: And finally, in the number one spot is none other than Toronto institution Civil Liberties!
The bar was also recently named among North America's 50 Best Bars in 2023 and so you know that this one is well-worth checking out.
Again, Civil Liberties follows a no menu policy, so be set to share your preferences with the knowledgeable bartenders. As the bar puts it, "our guests are unique. Their drinks should be too."
Accessibility: Contact the bar for additional details.
What are Canada's best bars of 2023?
Meanwhile, if you're a real cocktail connoisseur, you might want to take a look at the whole list, which is full of some unique and outstanding spots from across the country.
Here's the complete list of 50 Best Bars across Canada.
1. Civil Liberties (Toronto)
2. Cloakroom Bar (Montreal)
3. Atwater Cocktail Club (Montreal)
4. Botanist (Vancouver)
5. Bar Pompette (Toronto)
6. Bar Raval (Toronto)
7. Mother Cocktail Bar (Toronto)
8. The Keefer Bar (Vancouver)
9. Milky Way (Montreal)
10. Laowai (Vancouver)
11. Proof (Calgary)
12. Cry Baby Gallery (Toronto)
13. Clive’s Classic Lounge (Victoria)
14. Bar Mordecai (Toronto)
15. Coldroom (Montreal)
16. Dear Friend Bar (Dartmouth)
17. Barchef (Toronto)
18. Gift Shop (Toronto)
19. El Pequeno (Montreal)
20. Coffee Oysters Champagne & A Toi (Toronto)
21. XXX (Toronto)
22. Godspeed Brewery (Toronto)
23. Library Bar (Toronto)
24. The Bar At Alo (Toronto)
25. Clementine (Edmonton)
26. Missy’s This That (Calgary)
27. Ship & Anchor(Calgary)
28. Jjacques (Quebec City)
29. Mount Pleasant Vintage & Provisions (Vancouver)
30. Bar Volo (Toronto)
31. Simpl Things (Toronto)
32. Sidecar (Ottawa)
33. The Bar at L’Abattoir (Vancouver)
34. Sans Soleil (Montreal)
35. Lobby Lounge (Vancouver)
36. Betty Lou’s Library (Calgary)
37. The James Lobby Bar (Saskatoon)
38. Stillwell Beer Bar (Halifax)
39. Eliza at Naramata Inn (Naramata)
40. Bar Susu (Vancouver)
41. Paris Paris (Toronto)
42. Citrus & Cane (Victoria)
43. Le Majestique (Montreal)
44. Amigos Cantina (Saskatoon)
45. Key Party (Vancouver)
46. Papillon Cocktail Bar (St. John’s)
47. Rain Dog Bar (Calgary)
48. Isle de Garde (Montreal)
49. The Narrows Public House (Halifax)
50. Justine (Quebec City)
There you have it folks! Whether you prefer a swanky club-like ambiance or a more casual speakeasy, there's something for everyone on this list.
So, the next time you're in the mood to taste the best cocktails Canada has to offer, you know where to go!