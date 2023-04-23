Two 'Secret' Canadian Restaurants Have Been Named Among North America's Best Hidden Spots
They're hidden in plain sight. 👀
Love bespoke or unusual dining experiences in Canada?
Well, if hidden restaurants and speakeasies are your vibe, then you’re going to want to hunt down two Canadian restaurants that were recently named among North America's coolest secret restaurants – and they’re both in the same province, too.
The list was compiled by Time Out and lists the best secret restaurants in the continent, with a couple of Canadian establishments getting a notable shout out.
"We love a good chase, a hard-to-find door and an impossible-to-get reservation for a place you’ll have trouble finding once they actually allow you inside." the report explains.
In short, the list includes restaurants that require an access code or that might even have its guests searching through dark passages "in pursuit of your next meal."
Interest piqued, yet?
Luckily for Canadian foodies, two Montreal restaurants made the final cut. And you’re definitely going to want to check them out.
Gia | Montreal
In the eighth position overall in North America is none other than Gia, an Italian joint that opened in Montreal in 2021.
The chic spot is known to be just the place for grilled meat skewers and an extensive wine selection. But one of the main reasons it’s nabbed a spot on this list is its unique location.
Gia is located in an unseemly cement building behind a Home Depot, so not exactly where you’d expect to find a happening restaurant!
However, this hidden spot is worth hunting down, especially if you’re looking for delish charcoal-grilled meat or to hunker down with your besties in a cozy space with a glass of wine.
Terrasse Carla | Montreal
At number 16 on Time Out's list is none other than Terrasse Carla, also in Montreal.
While this might not be as hidden as the one mentioned above, this glam rooftop bar is located on the sixth floor of the rather nondescript Hampton Inn by Hilton.
If you're wondering what the fuss is all about, this restaurant is known for its delicious drinks, gorgeous sunset views and French-Vietnamese food.
Outside of Canada, at the top of the list, is La Noxe in New York city — which is described by Time Out as a combination of "a little noir flair, a little villain’s lair air, and even less space."
The bar and tapas spot is apparently "literally underground," and getting a seat without a reservation requires ringing a bell on a sidewalk. Pretty cool, eh?
Taking the coveted second spot is No Relation, a nine-seater sushi restaurant in Boston which is hidden within Shore Leave in the South End of the city. You'll need a ticket to visit and the menu features a whopping 14 courses.
Duck Del in Chicago takes the final spot within the top three, offering a secret undisclosed location (which you won't find out until 24-48 hours before your reservation) and "whimsical courses." The mystery!
