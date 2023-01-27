The Best Restaurants In Canada For 2023 Were Revealed & Some Are Surprisingly Affordable
Feeling peckish? The best restaurants in Canada for 2023 have just been announced and the new list shines a light on a bunch of surprisingly affordable hidden gems.
Yelp recently released its annual list of Canada's Top 100 Restaurants and this year's ranking has some diverse options, with everything from Asian fusion grills to steakhouses.
The best part? It isn't just high-end restaurants that have made the cut. A huge chunk of the restaurants mentioned are quaint and otherwise underrated. And, yes, they've very much within your budget.
To create the list, Yelp reached out to the user community and asked individuals to nominate restaurants in Canada that they can't wait to return to 2023.
The data team then analyzed the submissions to determine top restaurants in Canada, according to ratings, the number of reviews, volume of submissions, and more.
The list was then further curated with the help of their community managers.
This year, the number one spot on list went to The Northern Café and Grill, which is located in Vancouver.
The family-run greasy spoon prides itself on its comfort food and is especially known for its tasty Asian fusion options.
So, if you're ever in the city and craving wonton soup, spring rolls, or French toast and steak and eggs, it might be a good time to try this place out.
A lot of the dishes range in price between $10 and $20, so you don't have to break the bank for a good meal at one of the best restaurants in the country.
In second place is Buvette Scott, a popular French-inspired restaurant in Quebec city.
And in third place is Baretto Caffe in Toronto, an authentic Italian spot that serves up a variety of pizzas and pastas.
Manoush'eh, a Mediterranean restaurant in Vancouver, comes in fourth. Here, hearty main meals will set you back less than $25, so you don't have to splurge to fill your boots.
This year's list also saw the return of some Canadian favourites including Damas, a Syrian restaurant in Quebec, which topped the list in 2021 and ranked in seventh in 2023.
Grandma Loves You, a sandwich shop in Toronto, featured at number 15 on the ranking. This is the family-run restaurant famous for its foot-long subs, which previously topped the list in 2022.
Another affordable resto ranking within the top ten is Ontario's Southeast Sandwiches. The Woodbridge-based spot offers main meals for under $15, so you can afford to dine out without spending big.
Yelp's list also highlights that the "most represented city" on the list – aka the one with the most highly-ranked restaurants – is none other than Montreal.
The Quebec city beat out Toronto and Vancouver to emerge as a foodie paradise, with some 19 eateries making the list.
Some popular Montreal restaurants featured include Bouillon Bilk (13), Île Flottante (23) and Le Club Chasse et Pêche (36).
Noteworthy Quebec spots that also got a mention were L’Orygine (32), L’Affaire Est Ketchup (33) and Le Café du Clocher Penché (35).
What are the best restaurants in Canada?
This year's list of Canada's best restaurants is truly diverse, featuring everything from steakhouses and sandwich shops, to Asian fusion grills and sushi staples.
A lot of the restaurants are also surprisingly affordable, so you know you're going to want to add them to your foodie bucket list ASAP.
Here are the top 25 restaurants in Canada for 2023, according to Yelp.
- The Northern Café and Grill, Vancouver, B.C.
- Buvette Scott, Quebec City, Quebec
- Baretto Caffe, Toronto, Ontario
- Manoush'eh, Vancouver, B.C.
- Charlotte's Homemade Goodies, Mississauga, Ontario
- Artista Pizza, Pitt Meadows, B.C.
- Damas, Montreal, Quebec
- The Rimrock Café, Whistler, B.C.
- Southeast Sandwiches, Woodbridge, Ontario
- New Orleans Seafood and Steakhouse, Toronto, Ontario
- Muncheez, North York, Ontario
- Number e Food, Vancouver, B.C.
- Bouillon Bilk, Montreal, Quebec
- The Himalayan, Calgary, Alberta
- Grandma Loves You, Toronto, Ontario
- Parsi Sandwiches, Burgers, and Kabobs, Thornhill, Ontario
- Banh Mi Bar Restaurant, New Westminster, B.C.
- L’atelier Patisserie, Vancouver, B.C.
- Shirley Delicious Cafe, Shirley, B.C.
- Pawans Indian Kitchen, Vancouver, B.C.
- The Diner House 29, St. Catharines, Ontario
- Smithe Salad, Vancouver, B.C.
- Île Flottante, Montreal, Quebec
- Tom Sushi, Vancouver, B.C.
- Ten Foot Henry, Calgary, Alberta
