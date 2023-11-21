Canada's Top 100 Restaurants Were Just Revealed & These Toronto Spots Made The List
Check them out this holiday season!
OpenTable just revealed Canada's best 100 restaurants according to diners, and there were so many Toronto spots on the list to check out this holiday season.
The reservations app unveiled the top 100 restaurants in Canada based on diner ratings and reviews to let you know which spots are tried, tested and beloved by fellow foodies across the country.
The list is based on "over 1.1 million OpenTable diner reviews and using dining metrics including diner ratings, percentage of reservations made in advance, and five-star reviews," they shared.
So, if you're looking for a spot to have a nice dinner with your friends and family this holiday season, this list is a great place to start.
Overall, there were 41 Ontario restaurants, 20 in British Columbia, 19 in Alberta, 16 in Quebec and 3 in Nova Scotia that were mentioned in 2023's OpenTable list.
Here are the 19 Toronto restaurants and bars that made the list, in no particular order:
- Afternoon Tea at Old Mill Toronto
- Bar Isabel
- BarChef
- BlueBlood Steakhouse
- Canoe Restaurant and Bar
- CLOCKWORK
- Don Alfonso 1890
- Enigma Yorkville
- George Restaurant
- Giulietta
- Grey Gardens
- Joso's
- Lee
- Mamakas Taverna
- Osteria Giulia
- Prime Seafood Palace
- Quetzal
- Scaramouche Restaurant
- Yukashi Japanese Cuisine
- AG Inspired Cuisine – Niagara Falls
- Alice – Ottawa
- Ancaster Mill – Ancaster
- Atelier – Ottawa
- Bocado Restaurant – Prince Edward
- Crossroads Restaurant – Rosseau
- Flame and Smith – Bloomfield
- Giorg Cucina e Barra – Thunder Bay
- Heather Lodge – Minden
- Perch – Ottawa
- Rizzo’s House of Parm – Fort Erie
- Seasoned Restaurant – Hamilton
- Shale Ridge Estate Winery & Cidery – Lambton Shores
- Standing Room Only – Guelph
- The Drawing Room – The Prince of Wales Hotel – Niagara-on-the-lake
- The Good Earth Vineyard And Winery – Beamsville
- The Restaurant at Merrill House – Picton
- The Springwood – Whitby
- Treadwell Farm-to-Table Cuisine – Niagara-on-the-lake
- TRIO – Waterloo
- Trius Winery Restaurant – Niagara-on-the-lake
- Vineland Estates Winery Restaurant – Vineland
This year's Michelin Guide added a whole bunch of Bib Gourmand and star restaurants, so there are plenty of great spots to choose from no matter whose advice you're seeking out!