Canada's Best Restaurants For Outdoor Dining Were Unveiled & These Patios Are Breathtaking
Whether you want to dine on the waterfront in Vancouver, alongside mountains in Banff or at a lush outdoor oasis in Toronto, this has you covered! 😍
The best restaurants in Canada for outdoor dining have been revealed just in time for warmer weather.
So, if you want to find out which patios across the country offer not just mouthwatering food but also breathtaking views, here's what you need to know!
OpenTable recently shared how you can find the "perfect outdoor oasis" with the 2023 list of Canada's 100 Most Popular Outdoor Dining Restaurants which is based on more than one million reviews for diners.
This year, the list features 59 restaurants in Ontario and 21 in B.C. along with nine dining spots in Quebec, seven in Alberta and four in Atlantic Canada.
That means there are so many stunning restaurant patios to check out from coast to coast!
Quite a few outdoor dining spots are returning favourites from last year including Provence Marinaside in Vancouver and Bonterra Trattoria in Calgary.
But there are also newcomers on the 2023 list like Oretta Midtown in Toronto and Maison Boulud in Montreal.
OpenTable has shared that the cuisine Canadians love the most — aka what's booked most often — is Italian.
That's followed by Canadian cuisine, steakhouse fare, seafood and American eats.
However, locally, people have different preferences when it comes to their favourite cuisines for outdoor dining.
The cuisines of the most booked restaurants in Vancouver are seafood, Canadian and Japanese.
Then, in Toronto, the top ones are Italian, Mexican and international fare.
If you're looking for recommendations about which patios to visit this summer, here are a few of the spots that have been named the most popular restaurants for outdoor dining.
Bonterra Trattoria
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 1016 8 St. SW, Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: contemporary Italian fare with the emphasis on simple, fresh ingredients with an exciting twist. Experience the passions of Italy in our casual dining room; on our stunning Tuscan terrace; or in the Wine Room for a more private event.
Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible
Maison Boulud
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Contemporary French
Address: 1228 Sherbrooke West, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: artisanal Quebecois products and local ingredients are used to craft modern dishes. The fine dining setting includes a cozy main dining room with a fireplace and a view of the open kitchen, a year-round greenhouse overlooking the Ritz-Carlton garden, an inviting bar, private dinings and two Summer terraces
Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible
El Catrin
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Mexican
Address: 18 Tank House Lane, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in the Distillery District, El Catrin pairs an ambitious, wide-ranging, tapas-style menu with Canada's largest mezcal and tequila collection. serving traditional and modern Mexican cuisine
Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible
Park Distillery Restaurant and Bar
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Gastro Pub
Address: 219 Banff Ave., Banff, AB
Why You Need To Go: a backcountry lodge-inspired craft distillery in the heart of Downtown Banff. Gather 'round for campfire-inspired cuisine and wood-fired rotisserie specialties paired with our award-winning small-batch spirits distilled in-house. We are the only distillery located in a Canadian National Park - patio offers views of the mountains
Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible
Drift
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian
Address: 102-1709 Lower Water St., Halifax, NS
Why You Need To Go: modern, elevated takes on classic Atlantic Canadian dishes and traditions. salon, bar and promenade - patio with water views
Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible
Provence Marinaside
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Seafood
Address: 1177 Marinaside Crescent, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Nestled beside False Creek in the heart of Yaletown, a visit tothe South of France - views of False Creek and the Quayside Marina
Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible
Oretta Midtown
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 2131 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: traditional modern-day Italian cuisine; Signature cocktails, exceptional Italian wine selection and passionately crafted dishes grounded in tradition - covered patio that's surrounded by flowers and greenery
The Boathouse at Kits Beach
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Steakhouse/Seafood
Address: 1305 Arbutus St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: serving only the finest seafood caught sustainably from British Columbia waters. Combined with ingredients from local farms and an extensive selection of B.C. VQA wines - right next to the beach and the water
Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.