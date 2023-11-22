These Are British Columbia's Best Restaurants & 12 Drool-Worthy Spots Are In Vancouver
Time to make some reservations!
British Columbia is home to many delicious and fantastic restaurants, but what are the best spots? Well, OpenTable just revealed Canada's top 100 restaurants according to reviews from diners, and there are so many great spots to choose from for your next date night.
OpenTable unveiled Canada's top 100 restaurants after taking into account over 1.1 million diner reviews "and using dining metrics including diner ratings, percentage of reservations made in advance, and five-star reviews, the list highlights some of the top spots favoured by diners this year," they say in a press release.
The reservation platform released all this information just in time for the holidays, where the nights are more romantic and dinners at fancy restaurants are the vibe.
Here are the best restaurants and bars in British Columbia, including the 12 best spots to visit in Vancouver, according to OpenTable's findings:
- Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie – Vancouver
- Barbara Restaurant – Vancouver
- Botanist – Vancouver
- Frankie'sJazz Club – Vancouver
- Gotham Steakhouse and Bar – Vancouver
- Home Block at CedarCreek Estate Winery – Kelowna
- JJs Restaurant at VC – Vancouver
- Kissa Tanto – Vancouver
- Kook Korean BBQ – Vancouver
- L’Abattoir Restaurant – Vancouver
- Miku Restaurant – Vancouver
- Old Vines Restaurant at Quails' Gate Winery – Kelowna
- SIDECUT Steakhouse at Four Seasons Resort Whistler – Whistler
- Sushi Okeya Kyujiro – Vancouver
- Terrace Restaurant, Mission Hill Family Estate – West Kelowna
- The Butchart Gardens – The Dining Room – Brentwood Bay
- The Chalet and Clubhouse at the Fairmont Golf Course – Whistler
- The Restaurant at Phantom Creek Estates – Oliver
- Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar – Whistler
- Zarak by Afghan Kitchen – Vancouver