A Brunch Spot In BC Was Ranked The Among The Best In Canada & It Looks Like A Fairytale
It's the brunch spot of your dreams! 🥞
This brunch spot in Victoria, B.C. looks like it could have been plucked straight out of a charming fairytale.
The unique spot was recently ranked as one of the best brunch spots in the entire country, and it looks super tasty.
OpenTable put together a list of the top 100 best brunch spots in Canada for 2022, and the Fireside Grill in Victoria, B.C., stood out among the rest.
OpenTable collected data through a recent survey, just in time for any Mother's Day brunch reservations to be made. If you live near Victoria — you definitely should hit up this magical restaurant.
Every inch of this spot has so much old European-inspired charm — it's no wonder that it was ranked so highly.
The brunch spot serves contemporary Canadian cuisine and will have everything to curb those mid-morning cravings.
Their waffle dishes look extremely drool-worthy and will have you feeling like you've been transported straight to Belgium.
If waffles are not your thing — don't fret. The brunch menu is extensive with tons of different egg dishes and they look super delicious. Who doesn't love an eggs benny brunch?
There are even options for vegetarians too. Just looking at this vegetable poached egg dish will have you drooling.
Most importantly, the restaurant has some mimosas to pair with your tasty brunch dishes.
It's such a stunning brunch spot that people even choose it as their wedding venue. The big chandeliers scattered throughout the restaurant truly make a photo-worthy statement piece.
If you're not in the area, just take a quick trip on BC ferries and spend the day exploring the city — and this brunch spot.
Fireside Grill
Price: 💸💸
Address: 4509 W Saanich Rd., Victoria, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is the most magical brunch spot to visit when you are looking for some good food, a mimosa and a charming setting.