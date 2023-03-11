A Vancouver Chef Shared His Top Brunch Spots & You're Not A True Local Until You Try These
Bagels, anyone? 🥯
The best brunch in Vancouver is almost impossible to narrow down — around these parts, there are so many ways to enjoy the most important meal of the day.
Narcity spoke to Fable Diner chef Josef Dremiel about the Vancouver restaurants where he likes to start off the day (other than his own, of course).
Here are three of his top brunch spots, ones that locals know are quintessential culinary offerings in B.C.
Siegel's Bagels
Price: 💸
Address: 1689 Johnston St #22, Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Whether you're into smoked meat or smoked salmon, this popular bagel joint is ready to deliver a sandwich you won't soon forget. Their classic morning order comes with egg, salami and cheddar on your choice of bagel (there are nine types) for just $8.75, and that isn't even the cheapest thing on the menu.
Chef Dremiel frequents the Granville Island location where he recommends enjoying your meal by the water.
Their There
Price: 💸💸
Address: 2042 W 4th Ave., Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This Kitsilano staple only recently added brunch — its mochi donuts and specialty coffee used to be the main draw — but the new menu is unreal, with elevated takes on brunch staples.
Start with the chicken and waffles and don't skip out on the cereal milk panna cotta. Trust.
Traffiq Café and Bakery
Price: 💸
Address: 4216 Main St., Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Trafiq may be known for its cakes and baked goods, but they have coffee and a breakfast torta that'll blow your mind. "Their sandwiches are always fresh and delicious," said Chef Dremiel, who also praised the cafés pastry selection.
Whether you like something sweet or savoury to start the day off with, this spot's got you covered.