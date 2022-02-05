5 Mouthwatering Brunch Spots In Vancouver That You Have To Try This Weekend
Mimosas included! 🥂
There are so many mouthwatering brunch spots in Vancouver, B.C. that you have to try this weekend. Get your brunch group together and book your reservation for Sunday morning!
Of course, we included some that will serve up some delicious mimosas too.
Weekend brunch is the best time to meet up with friends, so we've gathered five different brunch spots in Vancouver for you to try.
There are so many spots that have mouthwatering eggs bennies, waffles, and other unique dishes.
Cafe Medina
Price: 💸💸
Address: 780 Richards St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go Here: This is a popular brunch spot for Vancouverites. They serve up Mediterranian-style brunch and Belgian waffles here.
Heirloom Vegetarian Restaurant
Price:💸💸
Address: 1509 W 12th Ave, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go Here: They serve delicious vegan and vegetarian dishes that all look extremely healthy and tasty. This could be the perfect brunch spot for a hangover cure!
Maxine's Cafe & Bar
Price:💸💸
Address: 1325 Burrard St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go Here: This spot has a grapefruit mimosa called the 'Maximosa' and it looks delicious.
OEB Breakfast Co.
Price:💸💸
Address: 1137 Marinaside Crescent, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go Here: This restaurant has seriously the biggest brunch menu ever seen. There is sure to be a dish for any appetite — including the pickiest of eaters.
Whitespot
Price:💸💸
Address: 2518 W Broadway, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go Here: If you want a class breakfast that's simply delicious, this is the spot to go. You can't go wrong with a Nat's Hearty Breakfast or their classic benedict.