Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
best restaurants in vancouver

5 Mouthwatering Brunch Spots In Vancouver That You Have To Try This Weekend

Mimosas included! 🥂

Vancouver Staff Writer
5 Mouthwatering Brunch Spots In Vancouver That You Have To Try This Weekend
@eatwithmegg | Instagram, @foodventureswithb | Instagram

There are so many mouthwatering brunch spots in Vancouver, B.C. that you have to try this weekend. Get your brunch group together and book your reservation for Sunday morning!

Of course, we included some that will serve up some delicious mimosas too.

Weekend brunch is the best time to meet up with friends, so we've gathered five different brunch spots in Vancouver for you to try.

There are so many spots that have mouthwatering eggs bennies, waffles, and other unique dishes.

Cafe Medina

Price: 💸💸

Address: 780 Richards St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go Here: This is a popular brunch spot for Vancouverites. They serve up Mediterranian-style brunch and Belgian waffles here.

Website

Heirloom Vegetarian Restaurant

Price:💸💸

Address: 1509 W 12th Ave, Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go Here: They serve delicious vegan and vegetarian dishes that all look extremely healthy and tasty. This could be the perfect brunch spot for a hangover cure!

Website

Maxine's Cafe & Bar

Price:💸💸

Address: 1325 Burrard St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go Here: This spot has a grapefruit mimosa called the 'Maximosa' and it looks delicious.

Website

OEB Breakfast Co.

Price:💸💸

Address: 1137 Marinaside Crescent, Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go Here: This restaurant has seriously the biggest brunch menu ever seen. There is sure to be a dish for any appetite — including the pickiest of eaters.

Website

Whitespot

Price:💸💸

Address: 2518 W Broadway, Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go Here: If you want a class breakfast that's simply delicious, this is the spot to go. You can't go wrong with a Nat's Hearty Breakfast or their classic benedict.

Website

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

best restaurants in vancouver

This Greek Restaurant In Vancouver Is Covered In Flowers & It's Like Stepping Into Santorini

It looks magical. 🌺

@monicarose.x | Instagram, @loulastaverna | Instagram

This Greek restaurant in Vancouver, B.C. will make you feel like you're stepping right into Santorini, with its stunning decor and real flowers.

If you've been dreaming of a vacation but haven't been able to take one, now is your chance for a little getaway — while staying in Vancouver.

Keep Reading Show less
best restaurants in vancouver

7 Unique Cocktails In Vancouver That You Have To Try On Your Next Night Out

Let the fun be-gin! 💃

@luizacitou | Instagram, @vanfoodieclicks | Instagram

There are so many places in Vancouver, B.C., that offer unique cocktails for your next night out. If you're looking for weekend plans, look no further.

These spots are perfect for grabbing some fun drinks for you and your friends.

Keep Reading Show less
things to do this weekend in vancouver

You Can Get Charcuterie On A Real Working Farm In BC & It Was The Most Surreal Experience

You can even sit in a barn! 🚜

Ashley Harris | Narcity

This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

This is my favourite spot in B.C. to get drinks and charcuterie, and it happens to be at a real working farm.

Keep Reading Show less
best restaurants in vancouver

This Restaurant In Vancouver Has The Most Unreal Milkshakes & One Has A Waffle On It

Warning: may cause instant cravings.

@yvrfoodie.604 | Instagram, @dinevancity | Instagram

This restaurant in Vancouver, B.C. has unreal milkshakes and some even come with a waffle on top! This place will instantly cause cravings and it's a foodie's dream come true.

The modern restaurant, called Off the Grid Waffle Cafe, is serving up these extremely unique and delicious treats!

Keep Reading Show less