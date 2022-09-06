I Grew Up In Vancouver & These Are The 7 Best Brunch Restaurants You Have To Eat At
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series.
I've lived in the Vancouver area my entire life, and there are so many amazing spots for brunch — and food in general — in the city that it can be hard to know where to go.
I'm a sucker for everything from a good healthy açaí bowl to a hearty breakfast paired with a caesar, and over the years have developed a list of the most underrated places and hidden gems that you need to add to your bucket list.
Here are the 7 best brunch restaurants you have to eat at in Vancouver, according to a local (me).
La Taqueria Pinche Taco Shop
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 2450 Yukon St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This place just started serving breakfast recently, and they have everything from eggs benny to Mexican-inspired breakfast dishes that keep me coming back for more.
My favourite dish to order is the mushroom huitlacoche omelette, which comes with mushrooms, Mexican corn truffle, broccolini and sourdough bread.
They have a great secluded patio that's also dog-friendly, so I can hop into this little restaurant to refuel after any of my morning dog walks.
Kevin & Kevin Juice Bar & Cocktail Lounge
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 488 Gore Ave., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Kevin & Kevin is a juice bar by morning and a cocktail bar by night.
They serve up so many fresh squeezed options, but I always opt for the sweet spot cold pressed juice, which comes with orange, pineapple, pear, green apple, carrot, lemon and turmeric.
It's a pricey $13.95, but in my opinion it's worth it — especially if you don't happen to have a juicer at home, this is a great place to get your fix.
BierCraft
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 3305 Cambie St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you love a good caesar, don't skip this spot.
Biercraft serves up some ultra-hearty breakfast options and spicy caesars to go along with it. I always end up ordering a breakfast sandwich that comes with egg, cheddar and tomato for $12.75, plus a classic caesar for only $5.
The menu items are pretty affordable compared to some other places, so it's hard to say no to this spot when I'm having a brunch craving.
Mon Pitou Bistro & Bakery
Price: 💸 💸 💸
Address: 1387 W 7th Ave., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This brunch spot is so adorable and has a French-inspired bakery setting.
Mon Pitou Bistro & Bakery's menu changes with the season but if they happen to have it, order their French eggs with toasted sourdough bread and tossed greens.
The menu is a bit on the pricer side with this particular dish sitting at $20 — but the feeling of being transported to France while being there makes it all worth it.
Honey Salt
Price: 💸 💸 💸
Address: 39 Smithe St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Honey Salt is an aesthetically pleasing brunch spot full of florals, and they whip up some great dishes and fresh juice to go along with it.
My favourite juice is the green goodness that comes with apples, cucumbers, celery, spinach and ginger. It's a tasty way to get all my vitamins in one single ($10) glass.
I also love the avocado toast that comes with toasted sourdough, serrano chillies, pickled peppers and watermelon radish for $19.
It turns out Post Malone is a fan of the brunch here, too.
Honolulu Coffee Kerrisdale
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 2098 W 41st Ave., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This quaint spot in the city is a sweet taste of the tropics with its Hawaiian-inspired dishes. I find myself always coming back to this spot for the basic açai bowl, which costs $12 and comes with strawberries, blueberries, banana, honey and granola. It's the perfect way to get a healthy start to my day.
Heirloom Vegetarian Restaurant
Price: 💸 💸 💸
Address: 1509 W 12th Ave., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Last but not least, Heirloom Vegetarian is a must try — whether you're vegetarian or not. Although the menu is focused around vegetarians, every dish on the menu is a winner. I typically order the avo benny, which comes with poached eggs, avocado, pico de gallo, hummus and hollandaise sauce for $20.