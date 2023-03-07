You Can Dine Under Cherry Blossoms & Eat Cotton Candy Trees At This High Tea In Vancouver
Like a pink and white wonderland! 🌸🍵
It may not feel like spring has sprung, but one Vancouver restaurant is pulling out all the stops for its classic Cherry Blossom Afternoon Tea, and since BC's weather is sorely lacking right now, it may be just the thing you need.
Notch8 at the Fairmont Hotel is accepting reservations for select times from Thursday to Sunday from now all through the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival. Here, immersed in a pink-and-white dreamscape of cherry blossoms, you'll find a yummy banquet of white-chocolate scones, assorted sandwiches, fruit preserves, cakes, and a cotton candy tree, of course.
Brunch aficionados and tea lovers alike can sip their way through the carefully curated beverage selection, which includes tea-infused cocktails, sake, and other spirited delights.
Herbivores can opt for Notch8's vegetarian menu, and kid-friendly options are available for little ones as well.
The whole spread costs $74 each (or $37 for anyone under 12) and reservations are highly recommended — this is a Vancouver tradition, after all. If you want to get fancy at home, you're also able to order the spread for pickup.
Need some more convincing to treat yourself this spring? Notch8 will plant one tree for every afternoon tea sold, so you can feel good about splurging a little.
Make sure to save room for a serious afternoon feast; you won't want to miss out on the matcha profiteroles. Trust.
Cherry Blossom Afternoon Tea At The Fairmont Hotel Vancouver's Notch8
Cherry Blossom Afternoon Tea at Notch8 in Vancouver.
Address: 900 Georgia St. W, Vancouver, B.C.
Price: $74 per adult
When: Until May 21, 2023.
Why You Need To Go: Whether you're into sweet or savoury, tea or bubbly, this limited-time prix fixe menu will satisfy your every craving and awaken your palate from its wintery slumber. The cotton candy trees and vibrant decor on their own are worth the visit.