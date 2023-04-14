These Are My 5 Favourite Brunch Spots In Vancouver After Two Years Of Delicious Research
It's the most wonderful meal of the week!
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Moving from New Brunswick to Vancouver, a whole new world of food was opened up to me.
Options — so many options – and I couldn't wait to try them all. The Vancouver brunch restaurant scene specifically piqued my interest, and they didn't disappoint. It's hands-down my favourite meal to go out for, so I've done some thorough research on the best brunch spots in Vancouver.
Almost two years later and I've built up a solid list that — in my not-so-humble-opinion — will make most people's Sundays much better.
Get your reservations booked because you don't want to miss eating at these spots!
Medina Cafe
If you look up "the best brunch restaurants in Vancouver" this will be at the top of most people's lists. So yes, I know it's basic, but it can't go without mention.
It's popular for a reason, and that reason is because it's freakin amazing.
You will definitely want to make a reservation, and will also definitely want to order their Liège Style Waffles (with the White Chocolate Pistachio Rosewater topping), and a Jamaquita Lemonade.
Le Marché St. George
I daydream about this spot, nestled in a residential neighbourhood with its mouthwatering croissants and delicious quiches.
The quiet location paired with the perfect assortment of baked goods, some tasty breakfast options (get one of their crepes), and delightful coffee makes going here an unparalleled experience.
Grab a friend (or a good book), and sit outside on their sidewalk patio.
Botanist
The name says it all — this spot is like walking into a garden, with vines and plants everywhere. One time I went for brunch here and there was a DJ in the corner, which didn't seem entirely necessary, but it was fun.
I loved their menu options and they had yummy fresh juice. They also have a great brunch cocktail list, making it that much more of a party.
Kevin & Kevin Juice
If you're looking for a brunch spot to cheers at, this is the place, thanks to the extensive brunch cocktail list.
It also has a super fun atmosphere that will have you dancing at your table, and tasty-yet-healthy food options. I also found that it was pretty reasonably priced, which is always a bonus.
Miku
The Michelin guide recommends this spot for brunch, so who am I to argue?
I've headed to Miku at brunchtime on multiple occasions, and am never disappointed. While I love my pancake stacks, sometimes it's nice to go savoury for brunch.
Miku has outstanding sushi, and my go-to is the Garden Select — which gives me a taste of all my favourites. If you want a drink, I usually go with the Shiso Mojito.