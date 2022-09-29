7 Brunch Restaurants In Vancouver To Check Out This Weekend & One Is Bottomless
It's brunch-time! 🍳
From mimosas to waffles, brunch is definitely one of the most delicious parts of the weekend. Luckily some of the best brunch spots in Vancouver are serving up delicious mimosas and all-you-can-eat menus to enjoy all weekend long.
If you've been having serious cravings for some morning eats, look no further than these drool-worthy restaurants in Vancouver that will surely please any appetite.
Cafe Medina
Price: 💸💸
Address: 780 Richards St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This Mediterranean-style brunch spot is a classy little place to hit up this weekend. They serve everything from granola to breakfast paella dishes, so maybe even try to indulge in something new.
Honey Salt
Price: 💸💸
Address: 39 Smithe St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Honey Salt is a great spot to grab a yummy breakfast, something like chicken and waffles with a side of green juice.
It's a gorgeous place located within JW Marriott Parq Vancouver hotel and even Post Malone has been spotted here before!
Heirloom Vegetarian Restaurant
Price:💸💸
Address: 1509 W. 12th Ave., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Calling all vegetarians!
This brunch spot serves up a wicked menu, complete with vegan and vegetarian options. The amount of detail they put into the dishes is truly amazing and some of the meals even come with real flowers on top.
Maxine's Cafe & Bar
Price:💸💸
Address: 1325 Burrard St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you love mimosas, you'll love the grapefruit mimosa called the "Maximosa." It's super aesthetically pleasing and is the perfect cocktail to pair with one of the restaurant's drool-worthy dishes.
ARC Restaurant + Bar
Price: $65 per person
Address: 900 Canada Place Way, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This Vancouver restaurant serves bottomless brunch for the price of $65 per person. The menu includes items like smoothies, waffles, a variety of eggs benedict and even beef short rib poutine.
There are so many options to go wild for, and order as much as you want! So make sure to come hungry if you happen to check out this spot.
La Taqueria Pinche Taco Shop
Price: 💸
Address: 2450 Yukon St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This brunch spot is a complete hidden gem. It has a delicious brunch menu with everything from classic eggs benny to Mexican-inspired breakfast dishes.
Plus, their patio is dog friendly so if you want to bring your pup along you totally can!
OEB Breakfast Co.
Price:💸💸
Address: 1137 Marinaside Cres., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go Here: If you're looking for a hearty meal, come here. This restaurant serves up basically any type of brunch dish you can think of and they look absolutely mouthwatering.
This spot can get super busy on the weekends so make sure to make a reservation first before you plan on heading over to it.