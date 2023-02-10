This BC City Is The 'Brunch Capital Of Canada' & These 7 Restaurants Show Why (PHOTOS)
Green eggs and ham, anyone?
Brunch isn't just a meal somewhere between breakfast and lunch, it's a lifestyle — and you can get some of the best brunch ever in Victoria, B.C.
This coastal city — which has 4.6 restaurants peer 1,000 residents according to Statistics Canada data — takes breakfast food very seriously, right down to the locally sourced ingredients and kitschy decor.
Serving up Dr. Seuss-approved breakfasts and oodles of charm, these seven spots that honour Victoria's title as the "Brunch Capital of Canada" (it was named as such by Food Network in 2016).
Floyd's Diner
Price: 💸💸
Address: 4496 W Saanich Rd, Victoria, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: If you love classic diner fare, keep an eye out for the bright pink house in Vancouver. Feeling bold? Order "the Mahoney." The cooks will make you whatever they feel like making, you just have to let them know if it's for breakfast or lunch.
Blue Fox Cafe
Price: 💸💸
Address: 919 Fort St., Victoria, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: The Blue Fox is an institution that claims to be the first all-day breakfast in Victoria. In their words: "we started this shizzle." You won't regret trying their hot oats — they've got flavours ranging from banana maple to orange cardamom and honey cream.
The Courtney Room
Price: 💸💸
Address: 619 Courtney St., Victoria, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This upscale spot only serves brunch on the weekend, so be sure to book a table to try the Courtney Room's elevated offerings. Try their housemade lamb merguez sausage or waffles with chantilly cream.
Nourish Cafe & Bistro
Price: 💸💸
Address: 225 Quebec St., Victoria, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Located in an 1888 heritage house with adorable interiors, Nourish is a casual spot with high-quality eats. "Guided by holistic philosophies, traditional culinary techniques, and the boundless inspiration of nature," Nourish Cafe & Bistro puts a lot of love into every dish. Plus, they just look pretty.
Spoons Diner
Price: 💸💸
Address: 2915 Douglas St., Victoria B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Checkered floors, "gut-busting portions" and comfort food classics make Spoons the quintessential diner experience. This place actually first began as "Floyd's 2" (a second Floyd's Diner location) before it became what it is today.
Come for the decadent eats, stay for the kitschy decor.
Jam Cafe
Price: 💸💸
Address: 542 Herald St., Victoria, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: One of the most popular brunch restaurants in Vancouver, Jam Cafe opened its first location in Victoria. Whether you're craving green eggs and ham or cinnamon bun pancakes, Jam will serve up something worth writing home about.
The Village
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1609 Store Street, Victoria, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: The Village has locations across Victoria, each of them unique and beloved by its respective community. The location in Chinatown also acts as a home to Ghost Ramen (in case you can't decide between brunch and pho).
Shine Cafe
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1548 Fort St., Victoria, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Shine supports local suppliers and everything is made from scratch. There are vegan options, killer bennies and plates that have you covered on both your sweet and savoury cravings.