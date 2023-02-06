This BC Restaurant Was Ranked Among The Most Romantic In Canada & It Looks Like A Fairytale
Yummy eats with stunning views (and we aren't talking about your S/O).
The best restaurants in Vancouver are quickly filling up with reservations as February 14 draws nearer — but there's good reason to consider broadening your horizons this Valentine's Day. OpenTable recently ranked the most romantic restaurants in Canada, and a dreamy spot in Malahat, B.C. made the list.
On Vancouver Island's gorgeous Villa Eyrie Resort, you'll find Alpina Restaurant, an intimate locale that serves up a mouth-watering menu using traditional ingredients from the alpine regions of Europe.
Stay overnight at the resort for a romantic getaway — with the added benefit that you can have both dinner and breakfast at Alpina the following morning.
A few items featured on the brunch menu are Austrian-inspired crepes, benedicts using Vancouver Island eggs and beet carpaccio.
For dinner, you might choose to order Zurich-style pork tenderloin or a West Coast seafood lasagna.
Finish it all off with a decadent "Sweet Dream for Two" dessert platter.
In a setting that could very well be the setting for a Disney princess movie, the hotel overlooks the Malahat highlands. You honestly might be tempted to summon woodland friends on the balcony by way of song.
If you're content with just the company of your partner, cozy up by the fireplace together or opt for a table with views of the Saanich Inlet.
The resort is just a half-hour drive from Victoria on Vancouver Island. Even if you have to take the ferry over from the mainland, a meal at Alpina Restaurant is well worth the trek.
Besides, isn't there something romantic about going out of your way to spend quality time together?