Canada's Most Romantic Restaurants Have Been Revealed Just In Time For Valentine's Day
There are spots in almost every province! 🌹
If you're looking for a place to make a reservation or to order in from, the most romantic restaurants in Canada this year have been revealed just in time for Valentine's Day.
OpenTable's latest ranking, Canada's 100 Most Romantic Restaurants 2022, was released based on an analysis of more than 726,000 reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners and it features spots in almost every province!
With this list, there are 42 restaurants in Ontario, 22 in B.C., 15 in Alberta, eight in Quebec, six in Saskatchewan, four in Nova Scotia, two in Manitoba and one in New Brunswick.
Steakhouses, contemporary Canadian food and Italian cuisine are the top Valentine's Day favourites for diners, according to OpenTable.
Some of the top romantic restaurants in Alberta are Alloy, Chairman's Steakhouse, The Lake House, Villa Firenze, Riverbank Bistro and Tzin Wine & Tapas.
The B.C. spots include Ferris' Upstairs Seafood and Oyster Bar, Frankie's Jazz Club, L'Abattoir Restaurant, Pitchfork Eatery, Quails' Gate Estate Winery – Old Vines Restaurant, Terrace Restaurant and Villa Rosa Ristorante.
Avenue, Chop Steakhouse & Bar – Saskatoon, CUT Casual Steak and Tap, Hearth Restaurant, Odla and Primal are the restaurants in Saskatchewan, and Cafe Carlo and Hy's Steakhouse – Winnipeg are the ones in Manitoba.
The Ontario top spots include Aiāna Restaurant Collective, Auberge du Pommier, Elora Mill Restaurant, Kitchen76 at Two Sisters Vineyards, The Common Stove, The KTCHN, Trius Winery Restaurant and Wildcraft.
The Quebec restaurants are Bar George, Bonaparte, Chez Sophie – Montreal, Hoogan & Beaufort, Ile Flottante, Les Vilains Garcons, LOV DIX30 and Maison Boulud.
In Atlantic Canada, the most romantic spots are Italian by Night in New Brunswick along with Cut Steakhouse, The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Dartmouth Crossing, The Ostrich Club and The Press Gang in Nova Scotia.
You could check out these restaurants and celebrate with someone special this Valentine's Day or even just treat yourself!