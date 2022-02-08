8 Romantic Date Ideas In Toronto That Will Melt Your Heart This Valentine's Day
Call your favourite person!
If you're looking for ways to celebrate Valentine's Day that aren't the usual flower bouquets, then check out some of these romantic events happening around Toronto.
You can take your favourite person to a hot chocolate festival, illuminated forest, and more for the ultimate day of romance.
Fill up on sweetness at a hot chocolate festival
Price: Free admission
When: February 11 to 21, 2022
Address: 28 Bathurst St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Stackt Market has a sweet new festival, and you can sip a variety of hot chocolate with your sweetheart. There are also Valentine's Day activities like painting and tote bag making.
Explore an illuminated forest
Price: $19.99 per adult, $40 per car
When: Select nights from February 4 to 27, 2022
Address: 1000 Murray Ross Pkwy., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Light up your world by wandering or driving along the illuminated trail at Winter Glow. You can see glistening sculptures, snow carvings, and more.
Go to an romantic candlelit concert
Price: $20 + per person
When: February 8 and 11, 2022
Address: 115 Simpson Ave., ON
Why You Need To Go: This Candlelight Concert features some of broadway's greatest love songs, and you can listen to live music while bathed in the glow of candles.
Unwind at an Après Ski Lounge
Price: 💸💸
When: Thursdays & Fridays: 5 p.m. to 10pm, Saturdays & Sundays: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Address: 31 Trinity St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Distillery District has a new Après Ski Lounge complete with vintage decor and boozy drinks. While you're in the area, you can stop by the love locks for some extra romance.
Paint a love-filled masterpiece
Price: $40 per person
Address: 2866 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Pinot's Palette has some Valentine's Day themed events where you can paint your heart out.
Wander through a world of art
Price: $34.99 + per ticket
Address: 1 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit will surround you with giant projections of art, and it's a magical place to spend some time with your favourite person.
Skate through the sky
Price: $55 for two people
When: February 14, 2022
Address: 250 Adelaide St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: SkySkate at The Porch is offering a Valentine's Day Package which includes skating, pizza, and s'mores.
Enjoy a meal surrounded by "wild love birds"
Price: $70 + per person for sharing menu
When: February 12 to 14, 2022
Address: 161 Bay St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Chotto Matte is hosting a Love Parade event complete with live performers dressed as "love birds", specialty menu items, and more.
