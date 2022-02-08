Sections

winter in toronto

8 Romantic Date Ideas In Toronto That Will Melt Your Heart This Valentine's Day

Call your favourite person!

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
8 Romantic Date Ideas In Toronto That Will Melt Your Heart This Valentine's Day
If you're looking for ways to celebrate Valentine's Day that aren't the usual flower bouquets, then check out some of these romantic events happening around Toronto.

You can take your favourite person to a hot chocolate festival, illuminated forest, and more for the ultimate day of romance.

Fill up on sweetness at a hot chocolate festival

Price: Free admission

When: February 11 to 21, 2022

Address: 28 Bathurst St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Stackt Market has a sweet new festival, and you can sip a variety of hot chocolate with your sweetheart. There are also Valentine's Day activities like painting and tote bag making.

Website

Explore an illuminated forest

Price: $19.99 per adult, $40 per car

When: Select nights from February 4 to 27, 2022

Address: 1000 Murray Ross Pkwy., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Light up your world by wandering or driving along the illuminated trail at Winter Glow. You can see glistening sculptures, snow carvings, and more.

Website

Go to an romantic candlelit concert

Price: $20 + per person

When: February 8 and 11, 2022

Address: 115 Simpson Ave., ON

Why You Need To Go: This Candlelight Concert features some of broadway's greatest love songs, and you can listen to live music while bathed in the glow of candles.

Website

Unwind at an Après Ski Lounge

Price: 💸💸

When: Thursdays & Fridays: 5 p.m. to 10pm, Saturdays & Sundays: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Address: 31 Trinity St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Distillery District has a new Après Ski Lounge complete with vintage decor and boozy drinks. While you're in the area, you can stop by the love locks for some extra romance.

Instagram

Paint a love-filled masterpiece

Price: $40 per person

Address: 2866 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Pinot's Palette has some Valentine's Day themed events where you can paint your heart out.

Website

Wander through a world of art

Price: $34.99 + per ticket

Address: 1 Yonge St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit will surround you with giant projections of art, and it's a magical place to spend some time with your favourite person.

Website

Skate through the sky

Price: $55 for two people

When: February 14, 2022

Address: 250 Adelaide St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: SkySkate at The Porch is offering a Valentine's Day Package which includes skating, pizza, and s'mores.

Website

Enjoy a meal surrounded by "wild love birds"

Price: $70 + per person for sharing menu

When: February 12 to 14, 2022

Address: 161 Bay St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Chotto Matte is hosting a Love Parade event complete with live performers dressed as "love birds", specialty menu items, and more.

Website




