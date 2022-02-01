Toronto's New Hot Chocolate Festival Comes With Boozy Drinks & So Much Sweetness
A chocolate lover's dream come true.
A new festival is coming to Toronto, and it's a chocolate lover's dream come true.
In partnership with Bailey's and The Bay, Stackt Market is hosting a 10-day Hot Chocolate Fest beginning February 11, and you can indulge in all sorts of drinks and treats.
The festival includes hot chocolate pop-ups, live music, workshops, Valentine's Day events, and more.
You can sip drinks like Bailey's Cookies And Cream Hot Chocolate, Smoky Poblano Hot Chocolate, and Orange Hot Chocolate, and treat yourself to s'mores kits.
Some events include an opening night party and hot chocolate mug painting. You may need to purchase a ticket for certain activities, so be sure to check the website.
Admission is free, so bring your sweet tooth along to this chocolate-filled new festival.
Hot Chocolate Fest
Price: Free admission
When: February 11 to 21, 2022
Address: 28 Bathurst St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Sip all kinds of hot chocolate and enjoy fun workshops at this new festival.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.