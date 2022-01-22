Toronto's New Winter Patio Is Like A Trip To The Alps & You Can Sip Mulled Wine By A Fire
Warm up at the Après Ski Lounge. ⛷️
You can relax like you just got off the snowy slopes of Switzerland at this new Après Ski Lounge in the Distillery District.
Archeo has transformed its courtyard into a twinkling winter patio complete with roaring fire pits, vintage ski decor, faux furs, and white chalets where you can get boozy drinks.
You can sip mulled wine, spiked hot chocolate, and other warm drinks as you lounge in one of the chairs beneath a complimentary blanket.
The menu features poutine and marshmallows that you can roast over the fire.
The experience is also launching theme nights, and to kick things off, anyone dressed for the slopes will receive a complementary marshmallow. Check the Instagram page for updates on when these events will take place.
Put on your goggles and slalom your way over to this dreamy new winter patio.
Après Ski Lounge
Price: 💸💸
When: Thursdays & Fridays: 5 p.m. to 10pm, Saturdays & Sundays: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Address: 31 Trinity St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy boozy drinks, treats, and a gorgeous winter atmosphere at this new patio.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.