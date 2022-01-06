Trending Tags

This Toronto Heated Patio Has Cozy Bonfires & The Entire Menu Is $20.22 Or Less This Month

There's even a daily brunch. 🍳

This Toronto Heated Patio Has Cozy Bonfires & The Entire Menu Is $20.22 Or Less This Month
@basicfood_girl | Instagram, @instantonium | Instagram

A Toronto restaurant is celebrating the New Year by capping its menu prices for the month of January.

Fox on John informed Narcity that the entire menu will be capped at $20.22, meaning you can enjoy some of the pricier items like steak and seafood for less.

The restaurant just opened its Fox and Fire patio, which allows guests to dine outdoors surrounded by heaters and bonfires.

There are even complimentary blankets and warm cocktails to keep you cozy.

You can order daily brunch on the patio and indulge in dishes like breakfast poutine and a smoked salmon omelette.

The patio currently seats 40 guests, but it will be expanding to accommodate 60.

Fox On John

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: British

Address: 106 John St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Enjoy menu items capped at $20.22 on a cozy patio for the month of January.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

