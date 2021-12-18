7 New Toronto Brunch Spots Of 2021 That Are Actually Worth Getting Out Of Bed For
How many have you been to?
If the word "brunch" has you drooling, then you'll want to set your alarms for a morning visit to these spots that opened in Toronto this year.
You can indulge in a variety of dishes from waffles to lobster Benedicts at these restaurants, which will satisfy all your brunch cravings. If you haven't checked them out in 2021, there's always time in 2022!
Misty
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Cocktails, Canadian
Address: 490 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This new spot first opened its doors in June 2021, and it boasts unique cocktails, dishes, and even brunch. You can dig into avocado toast, eggs benny, and a vibrant purple mimosa when dining here.
1 Kitchen
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Farm-to-table
Address: 550 Wellington St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located inside 1 Hotel, the decor of this restaurant is as gorgeous as its dishes. You can enjoy fresh meals like sweet potato waffles and focaccia French toast in a leafy oasis every weekend. There's even a dessert menu for all your post-brunch needs.
O'SOMAE
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Brunch
Address: 357 Broadview Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can bite into a variety of early morning dishes here. From crab cake bennies to drool-worthy brunch boxes, you won't be leaving hungry.
Pasaj
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Turkish
Address: 1100 Queen St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Offering an authentic "Istanbul experience", this venue opened at the end of 2020. It serves brunch everyday and has Instagrammable dishes like pistachio-topped pancakes and sourdough French toast.
M!LK Dessert Bar
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Plant-based
Address: 536 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This dessert bar has turned into a little slice of brunch heaven and is now serving morning eats like waffles, avocado toast, and more.
Mado
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Turkish
Address: 3300 Dufferin St. Unit A, North York, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can find all sorts of authentic Turkish dishes at this spot, and more locations are slated to open in the Toronto area soon.
Joni Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: International
Address: 4 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're feeling fancy, you can head to this spot in the newly renovated Park Hyatt for cinnamon croissant crunch, Nova Scotia lobster Benedict, and more.
