These 25 Toronto Brunch Spots Were Just Ranked As Some Of The Best In Canada

Brunch may be the only meal of the day where you can drink champagne, juice, and coffee at the same time without any funny looks – and Toronto has plenty of top-rated spots for you to enjoy all your favourite beverages.

OpenTable, an online reservation booking service, ranked Canada's top 100 best brunch spots for 2022 ahead of Mother's Day, and 25 Toronto restaurants managed to snag a spot on the list.

The list is created out of the "combined opinions of more than 820,963 restaurant reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners in Canada," according to a press release.

As a whole, Ontario dominated the list with over 51 restaurants making the cut, followed by British Colombia, which hosts 33 of the top 100 brunch spots for 2022 in Canada.

Notable Toronto restaurants like KŌST and Cabana Waterfront Patio, known for their scenic views and upscale vibes, made the list, along with casual local haunts like Old School, The Pilot and Hemingway's.

Here are the best brunch spots in Toronto for 2022, according to OpenTable:

  • Allen's
  • Amal Restaurant
  • Cabana Waterfront Patio
  • Café Boulud
  • Chula Taberna Mexicana
  • Cluny
  • Figo
  • Hemingway's
  • HOTHOUSE
  • KŌST
  • Liberty Commons
  • LOV King West
  • Maison Selby
  • Miller Tavern
  • Oliver & Bonacini Cafe Grill
  • Old School
  • Oretta King
  • Parcheggio
  • RH Courtyard Restaurant at RH Toronto
  • Sassafraz
  • Shook Kitchen
  • Sofia
  • Stock Bar
  • The Commoner Roncy
  • The Pilot

So, whether you're looking for a spot to roll up to after a wild night out for an affordable eggs benedict or for somewhere you can dress up to and splurge, you'll be able to find a suitable choice on this list.

