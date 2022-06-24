Toronto's Top Trending Cuisines Were Just Revealed & Here's What Locals Are Loving
Italian didn’t even make the list.
When it comes to food, you can pretty much find any dish your heart desires in Toronto. The city boasts a wide range of cuisines, but some are more popular than others.
In celebration of Canada Day, OpenTable has revealed Toronto’s top trending international cuisines for 2022. The list is meant to showcase the "culinary diversity" Canada has to offer.
The trending cuisines were defined as having the biggest increase in reservations compared to 2019 (before the pandemic). Here's what people are loving to eat in Toronto:
- Persian (+829%)
- Contemporary French (+184%)
- British (+110%)
- Thai (+97%)
- American (+91%)
- Mediterranean (+38%)
- Asian (+33%)
Nationally, the top three trending international cuisines are British (+89%), Thai (+70%), and Mexican (+57%), so Torontonians are craving some different dishes from the rest of the country.
Toronto also made the list for the widest range of cuisines in the country alongside Vancouver, Calgary and Montreal, with over 50 to choose from. No wonder it's so hard to decide on your next dinner date.
OpenTable included some Toronto restaurants where you can dig into these trending cuisines, and the recommendations are:
- HERBY (Persian)
- Cafe Boulud (Contemporary French)
- The Rabbit Hole (British)
- Pai Northern Thai (Thai)
- Louix Louis (American)
- Myth (Mediterranean)
- Mineral (Asian)
A list of the top outdoor dining spots in Canada was recently released just in time for the warm weather, and 22 Toronto restaurants made the cut, so if you're looking for more reasons to indulge in the city's food scene, you can check some of these spots out.