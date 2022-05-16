22 Toronto Restaurants Were Just Ranked Among The Best In Canada For Outdoor Dining
Time for a patio date! ☀️
It's no secret that Toronto has some amazing spots for outdoor dining, and these restaurants have just been named among some of the best in Canada when it comes to enjoying a meal in the sunshine.
OpenTable has just released Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants for Outdoor Dining, and this year, a grand total of 22 Toronto venues made the cut. The list was created based on diner reviews between March 1, 2021 and February 28, 2022, and includes establishments from four provinces. Here are the Toronto restaurants included in the roundup in alphabetical order:
- Allen’s
- Amal Restaurant
- Auberge du Pommier
- Blu Ristorante
- Bymark
- Cano Restaurant
- Capocaccia Trattoria
- Carisma
- Giulietta
- Hemingway's
- Ki Modern Japanese + Bar
- Lee
- LOV King West
- Maison Selby
- Miku Restaurant
- Miller Tavern
- Minami Restaurant
- Patria
- Sassafraz
- Shook Kitchen
- Sofia
- Terroni Price
From Italian food to vegan dishes, there are tons of different cuisines featured on the list. You can dine on towering rooftop oases, or enjoy a meal surrounded by lush greenery. For Ontario, a total of 62 restaurants were named among the best for outdoor dining in Canada, and the full list can be viewed here.
Last year's roundup also included many Toronto restaurants, as well as some that made the cut again this year. Another restaurant that received some recognition for its year-round patio was El Catrin, which was named among the top 15 coolest outdoor dining spots in North America in 2021.
If you're looking for some inspiration for your next patio date, check out some of these top-rated spots for food, sunshine, and good vibes all season long.