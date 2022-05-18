Canada's Best Restaurants For Outdoor Dining Were Revealed & These Patios Have Stunning Views
Perfect places to dine and unwind this summer! 🍽️☀️
Canada's best restaurants for dining outdoors have been revealed and the patios have such stunning views that you'll want to make a reservation ASAP!
OpenTable has unveiled a list of Canada's 100 Best Restaurants for Outdoor Dining and there are spots in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal, Ottawa, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Banff and so many more cities.
The list is based on verified reviews that diners have posted on OpenTable and features top-rated restaurants from four provinces.
It's meant to highlight restaurants in this country that have "stunning views, delicious cuisine, and above all, incredible outdoor dining experiences."
When it comes to which province has the most spots on the best restaurants for outdoor dining list, Ontario comes out on top with 62 establishments making the cut.
After that, there is B.C. with 21 restaurants, Alberta with 15 and Quebec with two.
If you're looking for places to grab a tasty meal and enjoy beautiful scenery this summer, you can check out the Canada's 100 Best Restaurants for Outdoor Dining list online.
Here are a few of the spots that were ranked as the best restaurants in Canada for outdoor dining and have incredible patios with stunning views!
Capeesh Craft Kitchen & Cellar
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: International
Address: 59 Grand River St. N., Paris, ON
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant has a bar, lounge, dining room and cellar but the real stars of the show are the two riverside patios. You can enjoy the spot's international cuisine (Italian, American, Greek, Indian and "a little bit of everything") while overlooking the Grand River.
Old Vines Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Northwest
Address: 3303 Boucherie Rd., Kelowna, BC
Why You Need To Go: Old Vines Restaurant at Quails' Gate Winery offers a menu with fresh local flavours and a patio that has stunning views of the vineyard along with the lake and mountains beyond it!
The Good Earth Food and Wine Co.
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian
Address: 4556 Lincoln Ave., Beamsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: This winery's bistro offers stunning views of the landscaped gardens and the vineyard when you dine on the outdoor patio.
Shaughnessy's Cove
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: International
Address: 12817 Lakeshore Dr. S., Summerland, BC
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant has a bright and vibrant indoor dining space but the patio lets you feast on your meal and feast your eyes on the idyllic lakeside scenery.
Bow Valley Ranche Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian
Address: 15979 Bow Bottom Trail SE., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: The Bow Valley Ranche Restaurant is located at the end of a trail in a provincial park. You can dine on the wraparound veranda and eat Albertan cuisine right beside vast expanses of the province's natural landscapes.
Lake House Restaurant
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: European Mediterranean
Address: 3100 N. Service Rd., Vineland Station, ON
Why You Need To Go: The patio at Lake House Restaurant overlooks the blue water of Lake Ontario so you can enjoy your meal while sitting lakeside!
Stillwaters Plate & Pour
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: American
Address: 61 Grand River St. N., Paris, ON
Why You Need To Go: At Stillwaters Plate & Pour, there is a multi-level patio right beside the Grand River in Paris, Ontario that just might make you feel like you've been transported to Europe.