NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
canada best restaurants

Canada's Best Restaurants For Outdoor Dining Were Revealed & These Patios Have Stunning Views

Perfect places to dine and unwind this summer! 🍽️☀️

Trending Senior Staff Writer
​Person on the patio at Capeesh Craft Kitchen & Cellar. Right: Drinks on a patio table at Lake House Restaurant.

Person on the patio at Capeesh Craft Kitchen & Cellar. Right: Drinks on a patio table at Lake House Restaurant.

@henry.m.wright | Instagram, @thus.annichka | Instagram

Canada's best restaurants for dining outdoors have been revealed and the patios have such stunning views that you'll want to make a reservation ASAP!

OpenTable has unveiled a list of Canada's 100 Best Restaurants for Outdoor Dining and there are spots in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal, Ottawa, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Banff and so many more cities.

The list is based on verified reviews that diners have posted on OpenTable and features top-rated restaurants from four provinces.

It's meant to highlight restaurants in this country that have "stunning views, delicious cuisine, and above all, incredible outdoor dining experiences."

When it comes to which province has the most spots on the best restaurants for outdoor dining list, Ontario comes out on top with 62 establishments making the cut.

After that, there is B.C. with 21 restaurants, Alberta with 15 and Quebec with two.

If you're looking for places to grab a tasty meal and enjoy beautiful scenery this summer, you can check out the Canada's 100 Best Restaurants for Outdoor Dining list online.

Here are a few of the spots that were ranked as the best restaurants in Canada for outdoor dining and have incredible patios with stunning views!

Capeesh Craft Kitchen & Cellar

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: International

Address: 59 Grand River St. N., Paris, ON

Why You Need To Go: This restaurant has a bar, lounge, dining room and cellar but the real stars of the show are the two riverside patios. You can enjoy the spot's international cuisine (Italian, American, Greek, Indian and "a little bit of everything") while overlooking the Grand River.

Website

Old Vines Restaurant

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Northwest

Address: 3303 Boucherie Rd., Kelowna, BC

Why You Need To Go: Old Vines Restaurant at Quails' Gate Winery offers a menu with fresh local flavours and a patio that has stunning views of the vineyard along with the lake and mountains beyond it!

Website

The Good Earth Food and Wine Co.

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Canadian

Address: 4556 Lincoln Ave., Beamsville, ON

Why You Need To Go: This winery's bistro offers stunning views of the landscaped gardens and the vineyard when you dine on the outdoor patio.

Website

Shaughnessy's Cove

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: International

Address: 12817 Lakeshore Dr. S., Summerland, BC

Why You Need To Go: This restaurant has a bright and vibrant indoor dining space but the patio lets you feast on your meal and feast your eyes on the idyllic lakeside scenery.

Website

Bow Valley Ranche Restaurant

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Canadian

Address: 15979 Bow Bottom Trail SE., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: The Bow Valley Ranche Restaurant is located at the end of a trail in a provincial park. You can dine on the wraparound veranda and eat Albertan cuisine right beside vast expanses of the province's natural landscapes.

Website

Lake House Restaurant

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: European Mediterranean

Address: 3100 N. Service Rd., Vineland Station, ON

Why You Need To Go: The patio at Lake House Restaurant overlooks the blue water of Lake Ontario so you can enjoy your meal while sitting lakeside!

Website

Stillwaters Plate & Pour

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: American

Address: 61 Grand River St. N., Paris, ON

Why You Need To Go: At Stillwaters Plate & Pour, there is a multi-level patio right beside the Grand River in Paris, Ontario that just might make you feel like you've been transported to Europe.

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...