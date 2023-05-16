Canada's 100 Best Restaurants Were Revealed & 4 Ontario Spots Made The Top 10 (PHOTOS)
Canada's 100 Best Restaurants list for 2023 has just been revealed and do you know what that means? It's time to find your new favourite restaurant and add them to your list.
The best restaurants list was published on Monday and it "paints a vibrant portrait of the Canadian culinary scene," the press release stated.
"The List offers Canadians the most accessible guide to the country's top dining destinations, with information-packed reviews, and hot tips from food writers and culinary tastemakers across the country," it added.
Among the best 100 restaurants in Canada is a top 10 list and four of those spots were secured by Ontario spots.
The top 10 restaurants in Canada are:
- Mon Lapin (Montreal)
- Alo (Toronto)
- Published on Main (Vancouver)
- Edulis (Toronto)
- The Restaurant at Pearl Morissette (Jordan Station, ON)
- St. Lawrence (Vancouver)
- Langdon Hall (Cambridge)
- Beba (Verdun)
- AnnaLena (Vancouver)
- Kissa Tanto (Vancouver)
Alo Restaurant
A person eating at Alo Restaurant.
Location: 163 Spadina Ave., Toronto
Alo, located in the heart of Toronto, opened in 2015 as a contemporary French restaurant and gained a Michelin star last year too. Their dining room offers a blind, multi-course tasting menu and the experience is around 3 hours long. Partick Kriss is the chef and owner of the restaurant alongside.
Edulis
Location: 169 Niagara St., Toronto
Edulis, just off King Street, lies Edulis, a Michelin-star Mediterranean restaurant with "a veritable powerhouse of fine dining" and a husband-and-wife team duo who are both owners and chefs.
The Restaurant at Pearl Morissette
Location: 3953 Jordan Rd., Jordan Station
The Restaurant at Pearl Morissette, also known as Restaurant Pearl Morissette, is another Ontario spot on the top 10 list. Open for its sixth year, this spot offers elevated dining in Niagara's wine country. The ingredients and menu are seasonal and are "prepared with a modern European sensibility."
Langdon Hall
Location: 1 Langdon Dr., Cambridge
Seventh on the list is a spot in Cambridge, Ontario, that offers "seasonal regional cooking." The restaurant's interior is lined with pressed linens, polished crystals and "benevolent professionalism." The menu often changes and is curated by ingredients found in the kitchen gardens and surrounding forest.
Best restaurants in Ontario
Other Ontario restaurants that scored a spot in the top 100 list are as follows, along with where they ranked on the board:
- 20 Victoria, Toronto (11)
- Giulia, Toronto (14)
- Prime Seafood Palace, Toronto (17)
- Canoe, Toronto (18)
- Sushi Masaki Saito, Toronto (19)
- Mimi Chinese, Toronto (25)
- Quetzal, Toronto (26)
- Dreyfus, Toronto (29)
- Alice, Ottawa (31)
- Giulietta, Toronto (31)
- Hexagon, Oakville (34)
- Don Alfonso 1890, Toronto (35)
- Bernhardts, Toronto (38)
- Shoushin, Toronto (40)
- Pompette, Toronto (46)
- The Pine, Collingwood (47)
- Riviera, Ottawa (49)
- Arlo, Ottawa (62)
- Supply and Demand, Ottawa (63)
- Café Boulud, Toronto (65)
- Perch, Ottawa (85)
- 88 Atelier, Ottawa (88)
- Alma, Toronto (91)
- North & Navy, Ottawa (96)
- Gitanes, Ottawa (97)
- Richmond Station, Toronto (100)