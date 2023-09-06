Here Are Toronto's Top Restaurants For Special Occasions & One Has The 'Best Canadian Seafood'
When you have to celebrate with some of the finest dining in the city!
Maybe you've gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favourite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you're just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you're trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favourite spot can be challenging.
There are lots of components that go into picking the right restaurant for a special occasion. What the ambiance is like, which type of cuisine is served, what dietary restrictions can be accommodated, the price point, and even whether reservations are accepted are important considerations. Whether you're looking for cozy-casual or fine dining, Toronto has a variety of eateries to choose from for your next celebration.
To aid in your search, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Toronto using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Special shoutout to Rodney's Oyster House for receiving the high praise of being "a real taste of the best Canadian seafood has to offer." Bon appetit!
Blu Ristorante
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (335 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 90 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
The Keg Steakhouse + Bar - Dixon Road
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (729 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 927 Dixon Rd., Toronto, ON
Rodney's Oyster House
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (966 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Canadian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 469 King St. W., Toronto, ON
Richmond Station
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,141 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, International
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1 Richmond St. W., Toronto, ON
DaiLo
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (252 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 503 College St., Toronto, ON
Rasa
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (218 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Canadian, International
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 196 Robert St., Toronto, ON
Hy's Steakhouse Toronto
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (547 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Canadian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 365 Bay St. (Richmond and Bay), Toronto, ON
Byblos
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (882 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Moroccan
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 11 Duncan St., Toronto, ON
Donatello Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (770 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 37 Elm St., Toronto, ON
ALO RESTAURANT
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (588 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 163 Spadina Ave., 3rd Floor, Toronto, ON
Miku
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (464 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Japanese
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 10 Bay St. #105, Toronto, ON
Auberge du Pommier
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (755 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4150 Yonge St., North York, ON
Goodfellas Wood Oven Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (382 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1 Old Mill Dr., Toronto, ON
Carisma
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (693 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 15 Toronto St., Toronto, ON
Sportsnet Grill
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (543 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1 Blue Jays Way, Toronto, ON
The Keg Steakhouse + Bar - Esplanade
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (896 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 26 The Esplanade, Toronto, ON
The Keg Steakhouse + Bar - Mansion
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,090 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 515 Jarvis St., Toronto, ON
Estiatorio VOLOS
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (772 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 133 Richmond St. W., Toronto, ON
Lee Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,000 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 497 Richmond St. W., Toronto, ON
Scaramouche Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,708 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 Benvenuto Pl., Toronto, ON
The Keg Steakhouse + Bar - York Street
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,021 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 165 York St., Toronto, ON
Stelvio
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (323 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, European
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 791 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
Chiado Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (375 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mediterranean
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 864 College St., Toronto, ON
Canoe Restaurant & Bar
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,948 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Canadian, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 66 Wellington St. W., 54th Floor TD Bank Tower, Toronto, ON
Moxies
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (882 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Grill, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 55 Reading Court, Toronto, ON
Adega
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (557 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 33 Elm St., Toronto, ON
Jacobs & Co. Steakhouse
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (811 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 12 Brant St., Toronto, ON
George Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (828 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 111C Queen St. E., Toronto, ON
LaVinia Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (412 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Spanish
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2350 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Toronto, ON
New Orleans Seafood & Steakhouse
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (346 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Cajun & Creole
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 267 Scarlett Rd., Toronto, ON
