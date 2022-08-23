Simu Liu Reveals His 8 Favourite Restaurants In Toronto & They're So Drool-Worthy
You might want to add these to the list.
Simu Liu is no stranger to the Toronto food scene. He has a list of top picks, and he isn't scared to share them.
The star of Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings revealed his favourite restaurants in Toronto as part of a new campaign called,You Gotta See What We Seeon Tuesday. And from the looks of it, they're definitely worth adding to your list of "must-try spots in Toronto."
Simu Liu has an incredible love for Toronto. In fact, he said, "Toronto has played such a massive role in the launch of my career," and that so much of his "childhood is connected to the city in such a special way, so I don't think it will ever not be home." Aw, how sweet!
So, as a fellow Torontonian, you've got to trust that he knows what he's talking about, especially since he's a star that's probably tried tons of famous and delicious restaurants from around the world.
Here are Simu Liu's eight top Toronto restaurant picks you've got to try yourself.
Pai
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Northern Thai Food
Address: Multiple locations.
Why You Need To Go: To try their famous deep-fried Grabong squash fritters and delicious curries. Oh, and you can't forget about the mango sticky rice for dessert.
Patty King
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Jamaican Patty
Address: 321 Progress Ave., Scarborough, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: To try their Jamaican patties and their Jerk Chicken sandwich, while it's hot.
Super Fresh
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Asian Food
Address: 384 Bloor St. W., Toronto, Ontario.
Why You Need To Go: This trendy Asian night market is permanently located in the heart of Toronto, serving everything from Sandos, bao, noodle soups and various desserts.
Khao San Road
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Thai
Address: 11 Charlotte St., Toronto, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: It's a hidden spot, famous amongst the locals, serving papaya salad, various curries and noodles and, of course, their signature Khai soi dish.
DaiLo
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: New Asian Cuisine
Address: 503 College St., Toronto, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: To try their Chinese foods that follow a French tradition, which gives Torontonians a new take on traditional Asian food.
Fishman Lobster Clubhouse
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Seafood
Address: 4020 Finch Ave. E., Toronto, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: Obviously, to try their famous lobster tower that Simu Liu cannot stop raving about.
Hong Shing
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Chinese
Address: 195 Dundas St. W., Toronto, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: To try one of Toronto's most popular Chinese restaurants, which is located close to the Eaton Centre and features all your favourite Chinese food choices.
The Alley
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Bubble Tea
Address: Multiple locations.
Why You Need To Go: Do you like bubble tea? Then make sure to check out The Alley for some special drinks.