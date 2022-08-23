NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

simu liu

Simu Liu Reveals His 8 Favourite Restaurants In Toronto & They're So Drool-Worthy

You might want to add these to the list.

Toronto Associate Editor
Simu Liu at Pai in Toronto. Right: Hong Shing Restaurant food.

@paitoronto | Instagram,@hongshingto | Instagram

Simu Liu is no stranger to the Toronto food scene. He has a list of top picks, and he isn't scared to share them.

The star of Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings revealed his favourite restaurants in Toronto as part of a new campaign called,You Gotta See What We Seeon Tuesday. And from the looks of it, they're definitely worth adding to your list of "must-try spots in Toronto."

Simu Liu has an incredible love for Toronto. In fact, he said, "Toronto has played such a massive role in the launch of my career," and that so much of his "childhood is connected to the city in such a special way, so I don't think it will ever not be home." Aw, how sweet!

So, as a fellow Torontonian, you've got to trust that he knows what he's talking about, especially since he's a star that's probably tried tons of famous and delicious restaurants from around the world.

Here are Simu Liu's eight top Toronto restaurant picks you've got to try yourself.

Pai

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Northern Thai Food

Address: Multiple locations.

Why You Need To Go: To try their famous deep-fried Grabong squash fritters and delicious curries. Oh, and you can't forget about the mango sticky rice for dessert.

Menu

Patty King

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Jamaican Patty

Address: 321 Progress Ave., Scarborough, Ontario

Why You Need To Go: To try their Jamaican patties and their Jerk Chicken sandwich, while it's hot.

Menu

Super Fresh

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Asian Food

Address: 384 Bloor St. W., Toronto, Ontario.

Why You Need To Go: This trendy Asian night market is permanently located in the heart of Toronto, serving everything from Sandos, bao, noodle soups and various desserts.

Menu

Khao San Road

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Thai

Address: 11 Charlotte St., Toronto, Ontario

Why You Need To Go: It's a hidden spot, famous amongst the locals, serving papaya salad, various curries and noodles and, of course, their signature Khai soi dish.

Menu

DaiLo

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: New Asian Cuisine

Address: 503 College St., Toronto, Ontario

Why You Need To Go: To try their Chinese foods that follow a French tradition, which gives Torontonians a new take on traditional Asian food.

Menu

Fishman Lobster Clubhouse

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Seafood

Address: 4020 Finch Ave. E., Toronto, Ontario

Why You Need To Go: Obviously, to try their famous lobster tower that Simu Liu cannot stop raving about.

Menu

Hong Shing

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Chinese

Address: 195 Dundas St. W., Toronto, Ontario

Why You Need To Go: To try one of Toronto's most popular Chinese restaurants, which is located close to the Eaton Centre and features all your favourite Chinese food choices.

Menu

The Alley

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Bubble Tea

Address: Multiple locations.

Why You Need To Go: Do you like bubble tea? Then make sure to check out The Alley for some special drinks.

Menu

